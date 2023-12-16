When artificial intelligence hallucinates, it produces misinformation contrary to intention , [+] According to Dictionary.com, the user presents it as true and factual. (Photo: Getty) getty

Bad things can happen when you hallucinate. If you’re human, you can do things like put your underwear in the oven. If you are a chatbot or any other type of artificial intelligence (AI) tool, you may be spreading false and misleading information, which may prove harmful to your health to many people based on the information. -and-welfare type of approach. And with the continued proliferation of AI this latter type of hallucination has become increasingly common in 2023. That’s why dictionary.com has an AI-specific definition of “hallucination” and named the word as its 2023 Word of the Year.

Dictionary.com observed a 46% increase in dictionary lookups of the word “hallucination” from 2022 to 2023, with a similar increase in searches for “hallucinations.” Meanwhile, searches for AI-related terms like “chatbot”, “GPT”, “generative AI” and “LLM” increased by 62%. So the increase in searches for “hallucinations” is more likely due to the following AI-specific definition of the word from Dictionary.com rather than the traditional human definition:

to mislead [ huh–loo-suh-neyt ]-Verb- (of artificial intelligence) to generate false information contrary to the user’s intention and present it as true and factual. Example: When chatbots hallucinate, the result is often not only wrong, but completely fabricated.

Here’s a non-AI-generated new flash: AI can lie just like humans. Of course, not all AI. But AI tools can be programmed to act like little political animals or snake oil salesmen, generating false information and making it seem like it’s all about the facts. The difference with humans is that AI can spread this misinformation and disinformation at an even greater speed. For example, a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine Last month it was shown how OpenAI’s GPT Playground could generate 102 different blog articles in just 65 minutes “that contained more than 17,000 words of misinformation related to vaccines and vaping”. Yes, only 65 minutes. This is about how long it takes to watch a TV show 60 minutes And then take a quick simple bathroom trip that doesn’t involve texting on the toilet. Furthermore, the study revealed how “additional generic AI tools created 20 realistic images in less than 2 minutes.” Yes, humans no longer control the market for lying and spreading false information.

Even when there is no actual intent to deceive, various AI tools may accidentally provide misleading information. At the recent midyear clinical meeting of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, researchers from Long Island University’s College of Pharmacy presented a study in which ChatGPT answered 39 medication-related questions. The results were largely inaccuracy in the chat. Of these, only 10 answers were considered satisfactory. Yes, only 10. An example of a ChatWTF answer was ChatGPT’s claim that there were no interactions between paxolovid, a COVID-19 antiviral drug, and verapamil, a blood pressure drug. This was in contrast to the reality that taking these two drugs together could actually lower blood pressure to potentially dangerously low levels. Yes, in many cases, asking medical questions of AI tools can be a bit like asking Clifford C. Clavin, Jr. to encourage or from george costanza seinfeld For some medical advice.

Of course, AI can hallucinate about all sorts of things, not just health issues. There have been examples everywhere of AI tools mistakenly seeing birds when asked to read different images. and an article for economist described how asking ChatGPT the question, “When was the Golden Gate Bridge moved across Egypt for the second time,” received the following response: “The Golden Gate Bridge was moved across Egypt for the second time in October 2016 Was.” Did you see this happening in that month and year? This must have been disturbing news to anyone traveling from Marin County to San Francisco over the Golden Gate Bridge during that time period.

Then what happened in 2021 when Microsoft Tay AI chatbot arrived on Twitter and started tweeting racist, misogynistic and lie-filled tweets within 24 hours of getting there. Microsoft soon removed this little troublemaker from the platform. The chatbot was acting in a way, well, how many people on X (formerly known as Twitter) act these days.

But seemingly non-health-related AI hallucinations can also have significant health-related effects. Getting angry at a little chatbot telling you how you and your kind stink can definitely affect your mental and emotional health. And being surrounded by too many AI hallucinations can make you question your reality. It may also lead you to delude yourself.

This is why AI hallucinations, like human hallucinations, are a real health problem – one that is becoming more and more complex every day. The World Health Organization and the American Medical Association have already issued statements warning about the misinformation and disinformation that AI could generate and propagate. But this is just AI-Seberg’s tip about what really needs to be done. An AI-version of the word “hallucination” could be the 2023 Dictionary.com Word of the Year. But rumor has it that AI hallucinations will only increase in the coming years.