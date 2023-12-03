Diaspo #315: Ismael Bouatou, from shepherd in Khenifra to restaurant owner in the Canary Islands

August 9, 2006 is a day that will forever be etched in Ismael Bouatou’s mind. This is the unforgettable day he boarded a small boat with 16 other young, desperate Moroccans, including his older brother, to migrate irregularly to the Canary Islands. Ismail was only 15 years old when he decided to leave Ait Cherou, a small village in the Tighasline commune near Khénifra, to embark on this risky journey. 17 years later he told Yabiladi that he had initially “left the countryside for the city of Dakhla, with one purpose in mind, to emigrate”. In the southern city, he “worked fishing for two months” to be able to pay the smugglers for passage.

“I was not thinking about death before the trip. I was sure that I would be able to reach the other side of the ocean. But as soon as we boarded the boat and set out into the deep sea, I became nervous. The journey lasted three days and I was filled with despair. I was scared, hungry, cold, thirsty and the winds were strong.”

Ismail Bouatou

The young man, who left primary school to help his farmer father, said that, as soon as their boat reached Las Palmas shore, they “ran in all directions”. “I lost sight of my brother, and I was arrested along with another migrant. We were examined to reveal our real age, which confirmed to the authorities that we were indeed minors,” he recalls.

Finding Refuge in Cooking

Ismael and his partner were both transferred to an accommodation center on the island of El Hierro in the Canary Islands. “I was enrolled in a public school. At first, I had difficulty learning the language. But after four months, I started speaking Spanish,” he recalls. After years of study, the young man received a cooking diploma.

“When I arrived, I couldn’t contact my parents for two months, but they found out from other people in Morocco that we were able to cross the sea. They were somewhat reassured by this news, although they did not actually have details about our situation. At least, they were sure we weren’t dead.”

Ismail Bouatou

The 31-year-old chef managed to gain five years of experience in the catering industry on the island of El Hierro. He then moved to the island of Fuerteventura, where he worked in the same field for twelve years. Three years ago, experienced and expert in the field, he decided to launch his own project, dedicated mainly to Moroccan cuisine. His menu features iconic Moroccan dishes, such as couscous, tagine and other local specialties that he learned from his mother.

The young restaurateur started the project with small capital, but at the same time with the certainty that his investment was enough for stable growth. His project was welcomed among his community. “I named the restaurant ‘Una Mano’ (One Hand) because I believe that when we stand together, we help each other form the fingers of one hand and then do whatever we want. can achieve it,” he explained.

give back to parents

Years after leaving for the Canary Islands, Ismail Bouatou returned to Morocco for the first time. “I went through difficult times during which I doubted my decision to leave my country. But each time, I overcame the obstacles that came before me. And the proof of this is where I am today, and the growth of my projects,” said the entrepreneur.

Ismail also tried to invest in Morocco, but faced several obstacles that caused him to reconsider his decision. Furthermore, the young restaurateur is committed to giving back some of what his parents gave him, as they worked hard to guarantee him a decent life. “They worked on other people’s land, tending sheep in exchange for a house that sheltered them from the scorching summer sun and the harsh winter,” he remembers.

Today, he manages to meet all the needs of his parents, including food and shelter. On the island of Fuerteventura, the Una Mano restaurant has gained fame. Its owner is working to make it a place to erase stereotypes about immigrants in general and Moroccans in particular by showing pride in their origins.

Source: en.yabiladi.com