Dianne Francis: Donald Trump would be bad for Canada (but not as bad as Trudeau)

Former President Trump holds campaign rally in Reno, Nevada

Several recent articles in the United States have speculated about how America will change if Donald Trump is re-elected in 2024. But there will be adverse changes for Canada, too.

For decades, the US and Canada have been each other’s largest investors, suppliers and customers. But eight years of the Trudeau government have weakened Canada economically, turning it into basically an autonomous economic zone of the United States.

We still have a distinct political system, which is more socially liberal than most US states, like California and New England. But Canada is more dependent on its neighbors than ever, as the Trudeau government has not boosted the country’s strength economically or militarily. This has dramatically reduced our geopolitical importance.

This means that if the nationalist and autocratic Trump wins next year, Canada will be reduced to a mere supplicant without any weight. Trump would likely try to pull out of NATO even if Congress passed legislation to prevent it.

If forced to stay there, Trump would demand that Canada meet its spending commitments to the security alliance of two per cent of GDP. Trudeau has said that will never happen and Ottawa now spends only 1.38 per cent of GDP on defence.

We can also expect Trump to insist that Canada increase its weight in NORAD, the continent’s collective defense system. If Trudeau backs down, Washington will send an invoice.

Canada will also need to clean up its act when it comes to intelligence gathering under a Trump administration. The lengthy criminal proceedings against former high-ranking RCMP intelligence officer Cameron Ortiz recently ended and our colleagues learned that Canada has been a security threat for years.

He was convicted of leaking intelligence to criminals and was reportedly going to share data with a foreign power, possibly China. They endangered the security of Canada and its allies, tarnishing the country’s reputation in intelligence circles.

In 2015, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the New York Times that Canada was the world’s first “postnational state”, and then set out to do so. His disregard for the country’s military and economy has weakened Canada’s sovereignty even before he was elected.

The Canadian Armed Forces have a minimal presence in the Arctic, even as Russia is spending vast funds to assert its military dominance in the far north. President Trump would likely station US troops there, or build military bases and try to force Canada to pay the bill.

Canada has more coastline than any other country in the world, but has a navy with a handful of ships and four aging submarines, only one of which is at sea as of 2021. The Canadian military forces are demoralized, weak and neglected by the Trudeau government.

Last year, the Trudeau government spent $17.7 billion on management consultants to help run it, equivalent to about two-thirds of the 2023-24 defense budget.

The Trudeau government has also stifled wealth creation by imposing excessive taxes and stifling resource development with unnecessary red tape and regulation. This has led to increased costs and massive disinvestment in resource development.

Canada’s capital is gone. Investment in the United States by Canadians to increase from US$323.21 billion (C$433 billion) in 2015 to US$589.29 billion in 2022. In contrast, US investment in Canada has increased only slightly, from US$361.95 billion in 2015 to US$438.77 billion in 2022. The result is that America has overtaken Canada and will continue to do so.

Trudeau’s excessive immigration levels are another drag on the economy as they have contributed to excessive housing costs and strained health care systems. What the Liberals and NDP don’t understand is that when a lot of people suddenly arrive, and cannot pull their weight economically, the size of the economic “pie” does not grow proportionally, but gets divided among more people. It happens.

The bottom line is that Trump becoming president would not be good news for Canada, but Trudeau winning a second election wouldn’t be that bad either.

financial post

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com