Dianne Francis: Canada is in deep economic crisis

Economic indicators show a stark contrast to the Liberal government’s rosy assessment

Published Dec 04, 2023 • 3 min read

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. Photo by Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Canada continues to be an underachiever. Our economy contracted 1.06 percent quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter, while the United States economy grew 5.2 percent. The European Union and Australia also saw modest economic growth.

Technically we may not be in a recession yet, but the picture is not looking good, according to Bank of Montreal economist Doug Porter.

“Whatever label you put on this economy, despite the artificial sweeteners of rapid population growth, it’s fundamentally not growing,” he told CBC News. “The bigger picture is that the Canadian economy is struggling to grow, yet has managed to stay above recession water.”

The question is, how does a country with so much potential and huge resources lag behind its peers? The answer is simple: Canada’s federal government is run by fiscally inexperienced people.

On November 21, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland claimed that, “Canada is now the preferred global investment destination… and the IMF projects that Canada will see the strongest economic growth in the G7 next year.”

But the IMF’s most recent estimate is that US GDP will grow by 2.1 per cent in 2023, but Canada’s will grow by only 1.3 per cent.

As far as being the “investment destination of choice” is concerned, the data shows otherwise. Net foreign direct investment (FDI) declined during the first term of the Liberals. According to World Population Review data, the US led the world with net FDI inflows of $388 billion last year, followed by China ($180 billion), Singapore ($141 billion), Hong Kong ($121 billion), France ($105 billion). billion), Brazil ($92 billion), Australia ($67 billion) and Canada ($54 billion).

Canada’s economic prospects are also not so bright. In a summary of an IMF report released over the summer, the Fraser Institute said: “The expansion of the population and workforce increases the size of the economy, but the IMF believes this is not a recipe for raising per capita income or living standards.” Is.” ‘And the data show that this is where Canada is failing; Prosperity on a per capita basis has been stable since the mid-2010s.…

“As for Canada’s investment climate, the IMF suggests that it has deteriorated relative to comparable jurisdictions. As evidence, the report cites the fact that gross fixed capital formation (a broad measure of investment) places Canada in the bottom quartile among the 38 countries that are members of the OECD.…

“To explain the sluggishness in Canadian investment, the IMF highlights inadequate product market competition, restrictions on foreign direct investment and government-fostered policy uncertainty that are hindering new investment, particularly in the mining and energy sectors.…

“Since 2017, Canada has lost almost all the business tax advantages it previously enjoyed compared to the United States, a development that has unquestionably made the country a less attractive place to deploy capital than it was a decade ago Have given.”

Worse, Canadian debt is extremely high, leaving businesses, governments and consumers vulnerable to high interest rates. The IMF provides two metrics that explain the problem.

In 2022, Canada’s “domestic debt, debt and debt securities” as a proportion of the country’s GDP was the highest in the G7. Canada’s indebtedness was equal to 102 percent of its GDP; The United Kingdom was 83 percent; The US was 74 percent; Germany was 55 percent; Italy 42 percent; France 66 percent; And Japan was 68 percent.

Related Stories

Trudeau tries to plunder the charitable sector to finance his high spending Liberals are content to ignore the money laundering epidemic Trudeau’s immigration policies are becoming a problem for Americans

The second metric is Canada’s extreme price-to-income ratio, or the average price paid for a property compared to average disposable income. At the middle of this year, Canada’s ratio was 9.6, more than double the U.S. ratio of 4.2.

On top of this, excessive government deficits (federal and provincial) impact the Canadian economy with debt and interest payments. This was predicted in 2021 when the OECD predicted that Canada would be the worst performing economy for the next decade and the three decades after that.

Numbers matter.

