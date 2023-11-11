Diana Shipping Inc. Estimating the Fair Value of (NYSE:DSX)

key insights

Diana Shipping has an estimated fair value of US$3.46 based on a dividend discount model

The current share price of US$3.06 suggests that Diana Shipping is potentially trading close to its fair value

When compared to the industry average discount to fair value of 8.6%, Diana Shipping’s competitors appear to trade at lower discounts

In this article we look at Diana Shipping Inc. by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. (NYSE:DSX). One way to achieve this is to employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don’t be put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways to value a company and, like DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through calculations

Since Diana Shipping operates in the shipping sector, we need to calculate intrinsic value a little differently. Dividends per share (DPS) are used in this approach, because free cash flow is difficult to estimate and is often not reported by analysts. This often underestimates the value of a stock, but it may still hold up well compared to competitors. The ‘Gordon Growth Model’ is used, which simply assumes that dividend payments will always grow at a sustainable growth rate. For several reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed a company’s gross domestic product (GDP). In this case we used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (2.2%). The expected dividend per share is discounted to today’s value of equity at 15%. Compared to the current share price of US$3.1, the company currently appears to be about fairly valued at a 12% discount to the stock price. However, remember that this is only an approximate assessment, and like any complex formula – garbage in, garbage out.

Price per share = Expected Dividend per Share / (Discount Rate – Perpetual Growth Rate)

= US$0.5 / (15% – 2.2%)

= US$3.5

The above calculations rely heavily on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the second is the cash flows. Part of investing is making your own assessment of a company’s future performance, so try to do the calculations yourself and check your own assumptions. DCF also does not consider the potential cyclicality of an industry, or a company’s future capital requirements, so it does not give a complete picture of a company’s potential performance. Given that we are looking at Diana Shipping as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC), which is used for debt. Is responsible. In this calculation we have used 15%, which is based on a leverage beta of 1.260. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility compared to the overall market. We derive our beta from the industry average beta of comparable companies globally, which has a range between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for Diana Shipping

Strength

weakness

opportunity

Threat

Next Steps:

While important, the DCF calculation should not be the only metric you look at when researching a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Instead the best use of the DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would under- or overvalue the company. For example, changes in a company’s cost of equity or the risk-free rate can have a significant impact on valuation. For Diana Shipping, we have put together three relevant aspects that you should assess:

risk: In this case, we have seen 6 warning signs for Diana Shipping You should be aware of these, and 2 of them are potentially serious. future earnings: How does DSX’s growth rate compare to its competitors and the broader market? Get a deeper dive into analyst consensus numbers for the coming years by interacting with our free Analyst Growth Expectations chart. other solid businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not check out our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you might not have considered!

