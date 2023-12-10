Diana Henry's Simple But Luxurious Christmas Afternoon Tea

A Christmas tea at home can be as lavish or restrained as you wish – and you don’t have to make everything yourself – Harala Hamilton

People come over more at Christmas – there’s that surge where you see friends and neighbors before they’re limited to family gatherings – and you need some food to give to callers. Mince pies, shortbread, traditional Christmas cake or Christmas chocolate cake (I make a few versions) are what you’re likely to find in my house. There’s smoked salmon or gravlax in the fridge if something more substantial is needed.

I never have Christmas afternoon tea, and I don’t know why not. It takes less effort than inviting people over for dinner because it’s all prepared in advance. Of course, grand hotels do this. I took my father to Christmas tea at The Ritz 25 years ago. It was a huge extravagance – I dread to think what it would cost now – but she liked it, possibly because it was an ‘all you can eat’ affair, although it was not indicated as such . As soon as your cake stand looked a little empty, they would remove it and replenish it. It was playful – live carol singers and clumps of greenery and giant golden baubles that defied gravity – but the finger sandwiches were perfection. I stole the menu so I could always remember that afternoon. I still have it in a box upstairs.

The Christmas tea I went to in New Orleans several years ago was completely different, one afternoon wrapped in a giant red bow and sprinkled with stars. There was a gospel choir, a choice of spiced Christmas tea, slabs of rich fruitcake, the sugar-dusted beignets for which the city is famous, neat sandwiches filled with chicken salad or pimiento spread. It is family-oriented. You can go have Papa Noel tea or teddy bear tea every day around Christmas. I went to great heights.

Iced Christmas Shortbread Trees: Will Fill You With Childlike Joy – Harala Hamilton

I wanted to go to a Southern Christmas Tea because of Truman Capote’s short story A Christmas Memory. At the age of seven, Buddy was growing up in rural Alabama and as soon as Thanksgiving was over, his cousin would announce, ‘It’s fruitcake season.’ This was the most important preparation for Christmas. They would raid the fruitcake fund, a year’s worth of nickels and dimes, and set out to buy candied fruits, spices, walnuts, and – most importantly – bootleg whiskey from Mr. Haha Jones. ‘Egg beaters whirl, spoons swirl in bowls of butter and sugar,’ writes Capote, ‘vanilla sweetens the air, ginger spices it.’

A Christmas tea, especially if you serve mulled wine, adds a Christmas scent to the house even before the big day, although Christmas teas grew in popularity here because they were alcohol-free. Since Christmas was one of the few holidays when working-class men did not go to work, they spent their hard-earned money in pubs rather than being with family. The temperance movement, led by middle-class social reformers, gained momentum in the 1830s. It tried to focus on Christmas time with family and drinking lots of tea. Tea parties would be held on Christmas Eve with sermons on abstinence, communal singing and abundant food. These drew hundreds of people, in some cases thousands, but I believe the attraction was the food, not the lack of alcohol.

A Christmas tea at home can be as grand or restrained as you wish, and you don’t have to make everything yourself. I would add here mince pies, Christmas cake fingers (no one wants a big slice), sausage rolls and more sandwiches (filled with good smoked salmon, smoked-salmon pate or, my favorite, mashed deviled eggs). , Even though chocolate isn’t a traditional Christmas ingredient, brownies always get attention. Beauty is also important. The snowy Christmas shortbread trees below are easy to make and will fill you with childlike joy.

