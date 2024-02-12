Diamondback acquisition puts ‘land grab’ in the Permian Basin in the spotlight

The $26 billion acquisition of Endeavor Energy by Diamondback Energy (FANG) highlights the rapid consolidation that has spread in the U.S. Permian Basin – which stretches from West Texas to Southeastern New Mexico – as oil and gas producers look to domestic acreage. Has increased.

Diamondback shares rose more than 8% as Wall Street on Monday reported the Midland, Texas company’s merger with a better-than-expected revenue outlook for 2024.

“We believe this deal should benefit FANG in the long term,” said Jonathan Handschu, equity analyst at CFRA Research, who has a buy rating on the stock. “If the merger is completed, FANG will become the third largest producer.” “Permian Basin.”

Diamondback’s production capacity will increase by 76% and net acreage will increase by approximately 70%. According to the merger announcement, if West Texas Intermediate (CL=F) trades below $40 a barrel, the combined entity’s positions will break-even. WTI is currently trading above $77 per barrel.

‘Land grabbing’ due to lack of investment

The deal to buy Midland-based Endeavor follows a series of merger announcements, including the acquisition of Hess (HES) by Chevron (CVX) and the agreement by Exxon Mobil (XOM) to buy Pioneer Natural Resources. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) also announced a deal to buy privately held oil and gas producer CrownRock.

“What you’re seeing is a consolidation of land grabs due to a lack of reinvestment in inventory over the last 10-15 years,” Matt Willer, managing director of capital markets and partner at Phoenix Capital, told Yahoo Finance. “We’re not creating more acreage.”

He added: “Everyone knows where the oil is, and so you start to look and say ‘Okay, who’s sitting on top of this and what can we do with our portfolio in acquisitions to backfill what we didn’t do.’ How can we strengthen’ active reinvestment over the past decade.”

No more acreage: a well pump near Sweetwater, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File) (Associated Press)

‘They have to reduce their operating costs’

The Permian Basin was once a more fragmented region of independent operators. Technological advancements over the years have made drilling more cost-effective and attractive to major oil and gas companies.

“The profits from exploration are gone at this point. The geology is very well known. They know the technology well now,” Ed Hirsch, an economist and energy fellow at the University of Houston, told Yahoo Finance. “There will actually be savings…you don’t need additional CFOs, CEOs.”

A byproduct of oil drilling is natural gas, often known as associated gas in the industry. As operators drill further into the ground, the ratio of gas to oil at the well increases.

Hirsch said companies have been forced to reduce costs amid an oversupply of associated gas. ,As wells become more gaseous, they have to reduce their operating costs,” he said ,

The U.S. saw record output last year, offsetting production-cut moves by Saudi Arabia and other oil producers aimed at keeping crude prices high.

Recent consolidation is likely to transfer more supply market control to larger players overseeing the highest producing region in the Permian Basin.

“If the big companies can collectively have a more complete hold on the market, they can control pricing and one way to do that is to control new production. I think that’s what we’ll see in the latter part.” Will expect 2024.” Villar said.

The Energy Information Administration recently lowered its US oil production forecast for this year, projecting that monthly output will not again surpass the December 2023 record until February 2025.

Ines Ferre is a senior business reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow him on Twitter @ines_ferrre

