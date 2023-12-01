Diamond-stretching technology makes qubits more stable and controllable

Researchers are claiming a breakthrough in quantum communications, thanks to a new diamond-strain technique they say significantly increases the temperature at which qubits remain entangled, as well as making them microwave-controllable. .

Quantum networking is an emerging field that uses strange quantum phenomena to send and receive information. These networks would be impossible to hack, and quantum entanglement would be used to cover large distances, creating pairs of qubits that would mirror each other’s quantum state without any physical connection.

Diamond-based qubits are able to maintain their state of entanglement for quite a long time – but only if they are kept incredibly cool – just a hair above absolute zero. This limits their usefulness, as it would mean you would need a huge, energy-intensive cooling device on every node of your quantum network.

But researchers at the University of Chicago, Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Cambridge say they have found an important solution by stretching diamond and changing its molecular lattice.

The team spread a thin film of diamond over heated glass. As glass cools, it shrinks – but it shrinks less than diamond, exerting stretching forces at the molecular level. The change in the diamond’s structure is “extremely small,” according to the research team, but the effect is dramatic.

The temperature at which these stretched-diamond qubits remain entangled ranges from just above absolute zero to 4 kelvins (−452 °F, −269 °C). That’s still pretty cold, obviously, but it’s much easier to achieve 4 Kelvin than less than 1 Kelvin. The equipment involved is much cheaper and more compact.

“It’s a difference of magnitude in infrastructure and operating costs,” said Alex High, an assistant professor in the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, whose team led the study. “This technology lets you dramatically increase the operating temperatures of these systems, to the point where they are much less resource-intensive to operate.”

“Most qubits today require a special fridge the size of a room and a team of highly trained people to run it,” High said, “so if you’re imagining an industrial quantum network where you have to run every Have to make one in five or one. 10 kilometers [3 or 6 miles]“Now you’re talking about a lot of infrastructure and labor.”

The stretched diamond structures also reduce noise and increase the reliability of information moving through the system to 99%, as these qubits can be controlled using microwaves, unlike previous versions that required control over the optical spectrum. Requires light, which leads to a large amount of error. ,

“Typically if a system has a long coherent lifetime, it is because it is good at ‘ignoring’ external interference – which means it is harder to control, because it resists that interference. is,” said the paper’s first author, PhD student Xinghan Guo. , “It’s very exciting that by making a very fundamental innovation with materials science, we were able to bridge this dilemma.”

“With the combination of long coherence times and feasible quantum control via microwaves, the path is clear to develop diamond-based devices for quantum networks for tin vacancy centres,” said Professor of Physics at Cambridge and co-author Mette Etcher said. Study.

The paper is available in the journal Physical Review

Source: University of Chicago

Source: newatlas.com