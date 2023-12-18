Diamond sales are back after miners closed the market to boost falling prices

Diamond sales by top producers are rising after the industry took major steps to save the declining market.

Alrosa and De Beers both sold about $100 million worth of diamonds in late November, sources told Bloomberg.

But the market is not completely back on its feet as demand is coming from a handful of buyers.

The diamond market is starting to shine again as sales are slowly picking up after a post-pandemic slump.

The two top gem producers, Alrosa and De Beers, both sold about $100 million worth of diamonds in late November, sources told Bloomberg on Monday.

Sales have picked up slightly after some of the industry’s biggest players took radical steps to prop up diamond prices, which have fallen nearly 30% since March 2022.

Russian giant Alrosa halted sales entirely in September. India banned all imports of the gemstone in October. And De Beers, one of the world’s largest diamond producers and distributors, allowed customers to back out of contracted purchases in November.

However, the market has still not fully regained its shine.

Sources told Bloomberg that Alrosa’s recent sales were to a handful of mostly Indian buyers, as many other customers shy away from doing business with Russia after its invasion of Ukraine last year. Sources also said that De Beers is denying consumers access to diamonds they have contracted to buy.

The diamond market has seen major changes in recent years. During the pandemic, a large number of buyers shifted to purchasing luxury goods, including jewelery shopping, online.

But demand waned in 2021, leaving suppliers with large amounts of inventory, which pushed prices lower the following year. Meanwhile, the rise of lab-grown stones has also been a sticking point for the industry, as market demand for synthetic stones is falling short of rough diamonds.

At the same time, the industry’s most important market, the US, was suffering from high inflation. And demand from China also increased after the economy was hit by a major property crisis.

But even as sales have begun to decline in recent weeks, they’re still nowhere near a typical holiday season’s numbers, and some deals are reportedly being driven by buyers who are looking for a better deal rather than a stronger one. Demand for gems requires enough diamonds to keep factories open.

De Beers and Alrosa did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s requests for comment. He declined to comment to Bloomberg.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com