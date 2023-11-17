Pune, India, November 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global diamond market size rated 90.92 billion US dollars Expected to increase further in 2022 94.19 billion US dollars in 2023 127.84 billion US dollars Moderate CAGR to be recorded till 2030 4.5% During the forecast period. This information has been given fortune business insightstitled its report, “Diamond Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report, 2023-2030,

Diamonds are one of the hardest materials on earth and are famous as gemstones. The market growth is attributed to the increasing demand for jewelery and its use in industrial applications. The product is widely used due to its extreme toughness. It is also used for research purposes to study the unique properties of diamonds.

competitive landscape:

Investing in the recovery of unique diamonds to aid market expansion

Leading players in the market take several strategic decisions to strengthen their market position such as launching products, improving manufacturing capacity, expanding geographical reach, etc. For example, in September 2022, Arctic Canadian Diamond Company Limited announced that the company had recovered a fancy vivid yellow diamond that is the largest diamond of its kind in Canada. Recovery of this type of diamonds will ensure highest revenue for the company.

Major Industry Developments:

August 2022: KGK Group inaugurated its new diamond manufacturing facility in Saurimo. The move will help the company establish a strong customer base in Angola.

Scope and divisions of the report:

forecast period 2023-2030 Forecast CAGR 4.5% 2030 price projection 127.84 billion US dollars Market size in 2023 94.19 billion US dollars historical data 2019-2021

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa diamond market growth drivers Jewelery sector will have major share due to high disposable income North America leads due to increasing product application in wedding jewelery making

Covid-19 impact:

Market expansion hindered by closure of cutting and polishing centers amid pandemic

The spread of COVID-19 across the world prompted governments to impose stringent lockdowns. Diamond mines were closed and production was limited, negatively impacting the global market. Restrictions were imposed on cutting and polishing centers and jewelery manufacturers faced supply chain disruptions. Demand for diamonds declined amid the pandemic as lockdowns were imposed and disposable incomes reduced, hampering the market’s expansion.

Division:

Synthetic segment to gain largest share due to expansion of manufacturing sector

According to type, the market is divided into natural and synthetic. Of these, the synthetic segment dominated the market due to its cost-effectiveness and easy availability. The growth of the construction industry is also driving the growth of the segment as synthetic stones are used in cutting and drilling tools. Furthermore, it helps in reducing production costs as synthetic stones have low maintenance costs. Due to the increasing trend of western weddings, the consumption of synthetic diamonds in the jewelery sector has increased, which is further promoting the expansion of this sector.

Rough segment dominated the market due to low prices

On the basis of product, the market has been divided into rough and polished. Of these, the rough segment achieved the largest share due to its low cost and increasing use in drilling equipment and cutting tools. Use of rough diamond in making optical lenses for lens cutting will also help in the growth of this segment.

Jewelery sector will have major share due to high disposable income

According to application, the market can be divided into jewelery and industrial. The growth in the jewelery segment is attributed to increase in disposable income. The increasing number of fashion influencers has increased the demand for branded jewelery among the youth, which will help in the growth of the sector in the coming years.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage:

The report provides key insights into market dynamics and growth trends impacting valuation. Furthermore, the market is systematically studied by dividing it into regions and segments. Market share, growth rate, and valuation of each segment and region are given in the document. Key players in the global market are also listed along with latest developments such as partners, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions.

Drivers and restrictions:

changing consumer preferences and increasing demand for innovative jewelery designs to drive market growth.

Due to changing preferences of consumers, the demand for colorful and innovative jewelery has increased significantly. This has created many opportunities for synthetic diamond manufacturers and resellers to establish their presence in the global market. The growth of online platforms has also facilitated the growth of the diamond market as the demand for jewelery products has increased due to consumer preference for online shopping.

On the other hand, the high cost of diamond mining due to low production, fluctuations in currency prices and changes in import-export policies will pose challenges to businesses operating in this sector.

Regional Insights:

North America leads due to increasing product application in wedding jewelery making

North America to capture major diamond market share in 2022 due to increasing use of the product in wedding jewelery making and high disposable income of the region. More than half of the global demand for the product is recorded in the US. Additionally, the number of influencers in this sector is high which positively impacts the demand for the product as the demand for jewelery increases from the youth leading to market growth.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the high population of China and India. China is the largest consumer of this product as Western-style weddings are very popular there. Furthermore, the popularity of Western fashion, trends and weddings is increasing in Indonesia, Japan and others, thereby expanding the market in the region.

The European market is likely to exhibit impressive growth trends over the forecast timeframe due to consumer preference towards high-end jewelery and high per capita income of the public. The presence of leading companies and changes in lifestyle and consumer behavior will also drive market growth in the region.

Detailed Table of Contents:

Introduction scope of research market segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and assumptions

executive Summary

market dynamics market driver market restrictions market opportunities

key insights Key Emerging Trends – For Key Sectors Major developments: Capacity expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancements Insights on the regulatory landscape porter’s five forces analysis

Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Diamond Market Supply Chain Analysis and Challenges due to COVID-19 Steps taken by government/companies to overcome this impact Potential challenges and opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Diamond Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Main findings/summary By type (value) According to product (price) By Application (Value) By region (value) North America Europe Asia Pacific rest of the world



TOC released…!

