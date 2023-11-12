Diamond Estates Wine & Spirits Announces Update on Proposed Non-Brokered Financing

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario, November 12, 2023–(Business Wire)–Diamond Estates Wine & Spirits Inc. ,diamond property” Or “company“) (TSXV: DWS) is pleased to provide an update regarding its proposed financing (“financing“) and debt settlement (“agreement“And with funding,”private placement“) with Lassonde Industries Inc. (“Lassonde Industries“), previously announced by the company on August 16, 2023.

There have been no significant changes to the previously announced financing or settlement terms. The company received shareholder approval for the financing and disposal at the annual shareholders meeting held on September 6, 2023. The company is working with Lassonde Industries to close the financing and disposition by November 14, 2023. The private placement involves the issuance to Lassonde Industries of 20,062,937 common shares of the Company, at an issue price of $0.45 per common share, for a total purchase price of approximately $9 million (“subscription price“). Lassonde will pay the subscription price through a payment of $8.25 million for 18,333,334 common shares of the Company and the disposition of which will include the conversion of the $750,000 principal amount (plus accrued and unpaid interest) payable under the Advance Agreement to the Company and Lassonde Industries 1,729,603 common shares of the company on May 30, 2023.

The financing and disposition will remain subject to final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued pursuant to the financing and disposition will be subject to a four-month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

Diamond Estate Wine & Spirits Inc. About this

Diamond Estates Wine & Spirits Inc. A producer of high quality wines and ciders, as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The company operates five production facilities, four in Ontario and one in British Columbia, which primarily produce VQA wines under well-known brand names such as 20 Bees, Creekside, Eastdale, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Queenston Mile, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh produces. Proud Pour, Red Tractor, Season, Peace and Backyard Vineyard.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the company is the sales agent for many leading international brands in all regions of the country, as well as the distributor in the western provinces. These recognizable brands include Fat Bastard, Meffre, Pierre Chauvin and André Lurton wines from France, Brimincourt Champagne from France, Merlet and Larsen cognacs from France, Caican wines from Argentina, Blue Nun and Erben wines from Germany, Calabria Family Estate Wines and McWilliams Wines. From Australia, St. Clair Family Estate Wines and Yellands Family Wines from New Zealand, Storywood and Cofradia Tequila from Mexico, Maverick Distillery Spirits from Ontario (including Tag Vodka and Barnburner Whiskey), Magnum Cream Liqueur from Scotland, Talamonti and Cielo wines from Italy. Catedral and Cabaça de Toiro wines from Portugal, Waterloo beers and Radlers from Canada, Landshark Lager from the United States, Edinburgh Gin, Tamadhu, Glengoyne and Smokehead single-malt Scotch whiskeys from Scotland, Islay Mist, Grand McNish and Waterproof whiskeys from Scotland, C. Mondavi & Family Wines including CK Mondavi and Charles Krug from Napa, Wise Spirits from Canada, Hounds Vodka and Valley of the Mother of God gins, Bols Vodka from Amsterdam, Collective Arts beers, spirits and RTDs from Ontario, Coyle Family Wines from Chile . Pierce Lyons Whiskeys and Gins from Ireland.

forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements and the matters discussed herein to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by the forward. -Viewing statements. Actual results and developments are likely to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements included in this press release. The completion of the Financing and the Settlement, if any, including its anticipated closing date, constitute forward-looking statements. While the Company acknowledges that its views may change as a result of subsequent events and developments, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the views of the Company as of any date after the date of this press release. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated or estimated. Are not in accordance. intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231111765029/en/

Contact

Andrew Howard

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Diamond Estate Wine & Spirits Inc.

[email protected]

Ryan Conte, CPA, CA, CBV

chief Financial Officer

Diamond Estate Wine & Spirits Inc.

[email protected]

Source