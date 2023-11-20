Pune, India, Nov. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global dialysis market size was valued at US$94.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$95.22 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$150.84 billion by 2030. , registering a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Dialysis products and services have gained major traction in recent years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD). The number of patients visiting kidney care clinics is increasing every year, and many of them are opting for this treatment, leading to increased demand for products such as hemodialysis machines. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the dialysis market.

Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in a report titled “Dialysis Market, 2023-2030.”

Notable Industry Developments:

April 2023: Diaverum announces collaboration with NIPRO to increase the availability of its products worldwide. Both companies aim to offer holistic and efficient treatment solutions for peritoneal dialysis, hemodialysis and home care.

key takeaways:

Baxter introduces ShareSource Analytics 1.0, an advanced digital health module designed to improve the clinical care of patients receiving home hemodialysis (PD).

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States, by September 2021, 1 in 7 adults, or about 786,000 people, were predicted to have end-stage kidney disease.

Global Medical Supply Chain LLC and Rockwell Medical, Inc. teamed up to distribute Rockwell’s hemodialysis concentrate products in the UAE.

The FDA in the United States granted clearance (510(k)) to Fresenius Medical Care North America for its VersiPD Cycler System, a mobile automated peritoneal dialysis device.

Baxter (US), B. Braun SE (Germany), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Medtronic (Ireland), Davita Inc. (US), NIPRO (Japan), Asahi Kasi Medical Co., Ltd. (Asahi Kasi Corporation) ( Japan), Diaverum (Sweden), Kymal (UK), BD (US)

scope of report

report coverage Description forecast period from 2023 to 2030 CAGR for forecast period 2023 to 2030 6.8% 2030 price projection 150.84 billion US dollars base year 2022 Market size in 2023 US$95.22 billion historical data for 2019 to 2021 number of pages 142

Drivers and restrictions:

Rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases is boosting market growth

Chronic diseases such as CKD and ESRD are a major financial burden for many countries as their treatment incurs huge health care costs. The prevalence of kidney failure and CKD is increasing alarmingly across the world, which is expected to boost product adoption.

However, complications and risks associated with this type of treatment may restrain market growth.

Division:

The increasing incidence of chronic kidney diseases has increased the demand for dialysis services.

Based on type, the market is divided into products and services. The services segment is expected to capture the maximum dialysis market share in 2022 as the burden of chronic kidney diseases is increasing across the globe and there is a need for proper kidney care facilities.

Awareness of the benefits of hemodialysis promoted its adoption.

On the basis of type of dialysis, the market has been divided into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis segment is expected to generate the highest market revenue in 2022 as this form of treatment has several advantages, such as reduced adoption of arteriovenous (AV) fistulas and less need for the procedure.

The increasing demand for kidney treatment has boosted the use of the product in dialysis centers and hospitals.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into dialysis centers & hospitals and home care. The dialysis centers and hospitals segment is expected to gain the largest market share in 2022 due to the increasing number of patients suffering from ESRD and CKD and favorable reimbursement policies offered by kidney care centers.

In terms of region, the market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

by type

by dialysis type

hemodialysis

peritoneal dialysis

by end-user

Dialysis Center and Hospital

home care

by region

North America (by type, by type of dialysis, by end-user, by country)

Europe (by type, by type of dialysis, by end-user, by country/sub-region)

Asia Pacific (by type, by type of dialysis, by end-user, by country/sub-region)

Latin America (by type, by type of dialysis, by end-user, by country/sub-region)

Middle East & Africa (By Type, By Type of Dialysis, By End-User, By Country/Sub-region)

Report Coverage:

The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative insights on the products and services offered by the major market players. It also provides valuable information regarding the growth rate and size of the market. Some of the key insights offered by the report include top industry developments, prevalence of ESRD and CKD in key countries, and regulatory landscape.

Regional Insights:

North America will dominate the market due to increasing cases of ESRD and CKD

North America dominated the global market in 2022 and is likely to retain this position in the future due to the increasing incidence of ESRD and CKD across the region. North America is also witnessing a significant increase in demand for kidney care products and solutions, thereby boosting the growth of the regional market.

Europe is likely to emerge as the second largest region in this market as an increasing percentage of the elderly population is suffering from kidney diseases.

competitive landscape:

Introducing new products to help companies dominate the market

The market has a semi-consolidated competitive landscape, which includes major players such as Baxter, DaVita Inc. and Fresenius Medical Care. These companies are dominating the market as they are launching new products and solutions, and increasing their focus on obtaining regulatory approvals for the same. They are also attempting to expand their global presence by entering into partnership and collaboration agreements. These strategies will help them strengthen their position in the market.

frequently Asked question

How big is the dialysis market?

Dialysis market size in 2023 to be USD 95.22 billion.

How fast is the dialysis market growing?

The dialysis market will exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2030

