Diageo targets strong market share and market growth in spirits (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) is a global beverages company that focuses on alcoholic beverages containing up to 80% spirit. 200 brands in 180 countries with big brands like Guinness, Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan and Don Julio. DEO plans to increase its 4.7% market share to 6% by 2030.

DEO is working on a strategy that emphasizes premiumization to help drive its 5-7% net sales growth target. Consumers are changing their consumption habits to higher quality, which also costs more, adding significant tailwinds to revenue growth, as DEO accounts for 80% of revenue.

EFV (Estimated Fair Value) = EFY24 EPS (Earnings per Share) times PE (Price/EPS)

EFV = E25 EPS XP/E = $9.20 X 21.6 = $199

e2024 E2025 e2026 price-to-sales 4.1 3.8 3.6 price-to-earnings 18.2 16.6 13.9

Market conditions and market share

In our article on Molson-Coors, we briefly discussed market conditions in the adult beverage market. According to Grand View Research, the global alcoholic beverages market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 10.3% until 2028.

Gen Z is on track to consume much less alcohol than previous generations, spending an average of 40% less on alcohol than millennials. While this can partly be explained by age, it is part of a broader trend in the market. The popularity of low or non-alcohol beverages is increasing, with consumption expected to increase by 70% by 2024. Nearly 20% of consumers say they are actively reducing their alcohol consumption for health reasons. Although this shift represents a risk to volume growth, DEO’s premium and super-premium brands can mitigate this risk by catering to consumers’ trend of drinking quantity over quality.

US alcohol consumption by type (DEO)

In the US, spirits consumption has grown with a 10-year CAGR of 6%. Over the past 4 years, this has been particularly driven by “super-premium” brands such as DEO’s Johnnie Walker. According to Nielsen, these “super-premium” brands have grown at an 11% 4-year CAGR, driven by rising domestic wine consumption.

price point Volume 5-Year CAGR Net Sales as % of Total (FY23) Price (<$10) 0% 8% Standard ($10-22.50) 3% 29% Premium ($22.50-$30) 3% 36% Super Premium (>$30) 11% 27%

The fastest growing trend is RTDs (ready-to-drink canned cocktails). Currently, 47% of liquor consumers are purchasing some form of RTD. Spirits-derived RTD is the fastest-growing RTD channel, with growth of 57.6% according to Nielsen, despite currently making up only 11.6% of the market. RTD drinkers are disproportionately young and wealthy.

Brand and Portfolio

DEO delivered stellar results for its biggest brands, with double-digit growth across its top 3 categories. Johnnie Walker was the star of the portfolio with a 239bps increase in market share and a 29% increase in net sales. Other Asia-Pacific had 139bps market share and 26% net sales growth, US Tequila had 121bps market share and 15% net sales growth, and global malt growth was 87bps market share growth and 16% net sales growth.

dio

Currently, DEO’s sales comprise 80% spirits, 15% beer and 5% ready-to-drink. In its portfolio of over 200 brands, the two main areas are market dominance in tequila, and owning the #1 global spirits brand in value and #2 in volume such as Johnnie Walker.

DEO wants to take tequila global. Currently, approximately 80% of tequila consumption is North American and it is a $6 billion industry. Tequila will be the #1 spirit in North America by the end of 2023, but it is underrepresented abroad. Since 2021, tequila consumption in Europe has more than doubled each year, leading to a global shortage of agave. Tequila has serious potential to disrupt the European spirits market, which has traditionally been dominated by grain alcohols.

FY19-FY23 CAGR Social class increase in net sales volume scotch 8% 4% Liquor 43% 32% beer 5% -1% Gin 8% 5% other whiskey 4% 2% Chinese spirits 7% 6% Total 8% 2%

Capital expenditure and expansion

The capital allocation plan emphasizes net debt to EBITDA target of 2.5-3.0x. The second priority is M&A or portfolio operations as well as dividends with 1.8x and 2.2x dividend coverage ratio. Any cash left over is returned to shareholders, usually in the form of a buyback. The current buyback authorization is $1 billion for fiscal year 2024, which begins in June 2023.

Productivity initiatives led to savings of $545.7 million, which led to a 6% year-over-year increase in marketing budgets, allowing organic margin expansion of 15bps.

The focus of M&A is on high-growth brands that support premiumization. In September, it completed the sale of premium whiskey brand Windsor Global for $163 million. In March, it purchased Don Papa, a super-premium rum from the Philippines. Currently, Don Papa is available in 30 countries. In October, it purchased premium Mister Black, a cold-brew coffee liqueur. Mister Black is available in 22 countries and leads the coffee liquor category in terms of growth.

risk

Net debt to EBITDA has increased from 2.5x to 2.6x, which in itself is not worrying, but the effective interest rate has increased by 120 bps year-on-year to 3.9%. Free cash flow declined 35% year over year; However, this can mostly be explained by an increase in the use of working capital – including alcoholic spirits that require aging.

Although we are not in a classic recession as measured by GDP, driven by massive expansion of government spending, consumer behavior is moving toward a recessionary pattern. During recessions, consumers generally exercise caution. Consumers prioritize essentials, moving toward value-oriented products while reducing discretionary spending on premium alcohol. While generally not considered as resilient as other consumer goods, alcoholic beverages – except wine – are considered just as recession-resistant. While consumers may be more price-sensitive during an economic downturn, increased sales of lower-priced products may help offset losses in premium categories.

outlook

dio

The long-term market goal for DEO is to achieve 6% global market share by 2030, up from 4.7% today. This market share growth target is ambitious, but DEOs have historically demonstrated superior performance. It grew its EBITDA by 14.3% during FY23, and DEO gained or maintained market share in 70% of its markets. To continue this trend, DEO is targeting 5-7% organic sales growth, with market share acquisition topping the priority list for FY2024.

Organic volumes for FY23 declined 1%, offset by 6% pricing movements. This is down but still in line with the last 5 years. Despite the overall decline in volumes, some of the highest margin brands like Johnnie Walker saw significant volume momentum with 18% year-over-year volume growth.

Given the 5-7% annual sales growth figure and a greater focus on volume rather than pricing actions, we expect further changes in the portfolio. Specifically, leaving value brands and entering the RTD (ready-to-drink) market. Given the trend towards spirits derived RTDs, this could provide a new opportunity for growth and appeal to an attractive demographic of younger, wealthier consumers.

Diageo is strategically positioned to grow in the expanding global alcoholic beverages market, particularly through its emphasis on premium and super-premium brands. The company’s strong brand portfolio and balanced capital allocation strategy make it an attractive stock holding in our opinion.

