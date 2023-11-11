Diageo shocked by decline in Caribbean sales: biggest fall in shares since 1987

The drinks giant said sales in the region would fall 20% in the six months to the end of December

A blow to new boss Debra Crew

Diageo expects profits to grow less over time than previously thought

Diageo shares suffered their biggest decline in nearly 40 years after warning that a decline in Scotch whiskey sales in Latin America and the Caribbean would hit profits.

In a blow to new boss Debra Crew, the drinks giant including Johnnie Walker and Guinness said sales in the region were set to fall by more than 20 per cent in the six months to the end of December.

As a result, it expects profits to grow less during this period than previously expected.

Struggle: The drinks giant behind brands including Johnnie Walker and Guinness said sales in the region would fall by more than 20 per cent

The unscheduled update sent Diageo down 16 per cent – its biggest one-day fall since 1987 – before the stock fell 12.2 per cent, or 395p, to close at 2850p.

The debacle wiped out almost £9 billion of the group’s value, leaving it worth £64 billion.

Sophie Lund-Yates, an analyst at broker Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘Diageo has long been a favorite stable-eddy because of its impenetrable brand power and dividend paying ability, and now there will be concerns that the change in appetite could translate to other , big markets.’

Diageo, whose brands also include Smirnoff, Don Julio, Captain Morgan, Tanqueray and Baileys, sells the drink around the world, with Latin America and the Caribbean accounting for 11 percent of its turnover.

Brazil and Mexico are its largest markets in the region, followed by Central America and the Caribbean region.

Business there was boosted last year by growing demand for scotches including Johnnie Walker Black Label and Johnnie Walker Red Label, as well as Don Julio tequila and Smirnoff vodka.

Diageo also owns Grand Old Par, Colombia’s number one whiskey brand, Cacique, Venezuela’s flagship rum, and Yapioka, a traditional Brazilian spirit of cachaça.

But due to the economic crisis in this region, business has been affected and liquor drinkers are turning to cheaper brands. “Macroeconomic pressures have worsened and led to a decline in consumption and actually a greater consumer decline than the team expected,” said Crews, a former US Army captain who succeeded Sir Ivan Menezes as chief executive of Diageo after his death in June. She has come.

While its other four trading regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa – continue to trade well, Crews said there has been a slowdown in the Middle East due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

Crews said: “We’ve seen the effects since the stress and it’s having a bit more of an impact on consumer sentiment, but that’s in the last few weeks.”

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: ‘It is rare to see Diageo release bad news, yet no business is immune from setbacks and the drinks giant has confirmed that life is not going well.’

He added: ‘The idea that luxury goods companies are immune from economic downturns is not taking hold.

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk