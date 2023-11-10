Spirits and beer giant Diageo has warned about profits after a sharp downturn in its business in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Shares of the company – which makes Johnnie Walker, Guinness and Baileys – fell as much as 12% in early trading.

The London-listed drinks company told investors on Friday morning that it expects growth in the first half of the current financial year, 2023/24, to be slower than the previous half due to a “materially weaker” outlook in Latin America. And the Caribbean.

It had earlier guided towards a “gradual improvement” in sales growth.

Guinness is one of the brands owned by Diageo (Damian Eggers/PA)

The sector, which accounts for about 11% of sales, is expected to see a decline of more than 20% in net sales in the current half compared to the same period a year ago.

Diageo, which also makes Captain Morgan’s rum, said it had seen “reduced consumption” in the region due to regional “macroeconomic pressures”, with customers also turning to cheaper products.

As a result, the company said it was not able to sell its stock as fast as expected.

It said organic operating profit growth is also set to decline for the six-month period.

The group highlighted that it still expects growth to improve in North America.

In its Europe and Asia Pacific business, Diageo said it had seen “continued momentum”, but indicated it would be slower than in the previous half.

Diageo Chief Executive Debra Crew said the impact of tensions in the Middle East and the conflict in Gaza has also been seen.

“This has impacted the results of the sector as we have seen trade closures in some parts,” he said.

“It’s certainly not the biggest part of Europe and Asia Pacific, but we’ve seen the impact since the tensions and it’s having a bit more of an impact on consumer sentiment, but that’s over the last few weeks.”

Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Diageo has long been a favorite stable-eddy because of its impenetrable brand power and dividend paying ability, and now there will be concerns that the change in appetite could translate to other , big markets.”

