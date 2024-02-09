Diablo Cody returns to the living dead

What exactly does Lisa want? This screenwriter-related question is allowed to dominate much of the film. She spends time in a nearby cemetery, mooning over the grave of a long-deceased young man; Obviously, her bigger priority is a more active crush on a lit-mag-editor classmate. So when the mysterious young man somehow emerges from the grave, alive but still decomposing, Lisa is more intrigued than charmed. Cody feels that his hero’s goth leanings and his love for The Cure aren’t enough to explain why she fell in lust with an undead creature (even though he’s played by Cole Sprouse). Riverdale)-At least not right away. For reasons that are, I admit, really unclear, Taffy’s highly cranked tanning bed also gives the creature additional jolts of life, smoothing out her initially dirty appearance and adding replacement parts to her body. That only leaves the small matter of where to get those replacement parts.

You can see how this is going. In the film’s physical logic (or lack thereof), there’s more than a hint of ’80s fantasy teen comedy; Cody actually cares about something somewhat disgusting weird Science And gives it a dark-comic poetry, with director Zelda Williams (daughter of Robin) providing a music-video style that blends pastel, neon, and verdant graveyard gunk. part of what makes lisa frankenstein It’s so confusing the way Cody and Williams make some of their scenes seem longer and weirder than you’d expect. It has this disorganized quality to some extent Heaven, Cody’s only film as a director. This ambiguity from a decade earlier also shows a lonely young woman unsure of her place in the world (albeit with less terrible taste). This is the only omission in Cody’s filmography, partly because it is simply so stylized that it feels fake. lisa frankensteinOn the contrary, it often feels like a teenage dream; It has moments that are genuinely (if gently) hallucinatory so much so that I wondered more than once if this creature was a figment of Lisa’s wild imagination.

For a while, lisa frankenstein is more obviously comical than Jennifer’s Body, If it feels less rooted in specific social realities than its predecessor, it still gets laughs from recognizable truths. Cody remains surprisingly focused on youthful interests as a means of self-expression and the limitations they have on what surrounds you as a person. “It’s just that I like the same thing she likes,” Needy says, explaining/defending her friendship with Jennifer; Here, Lisa, angrily, spits at her non-creature crush that she doesn’t really want someone who likes the same nice things she does. Of course, he wants a girl willing to learn from his excellent taste.

However, it’s an added concern compared to the well of sadness beneath the zany horror-comedy antics, especially when Lisa invokes the clichéd adage “Time heals all wounds” in her rejoinder. ” When it comes to her painful past, she explains, time is the wound, and so the attacks of shallowness and selfishness that follow are understandable; This is a girl who is unable to heal, with no magic tanning bed to help her back to health. Newton enhanced her considerable comic charm with physical similarities to the creature: she walks with an uneasy gait, and often stands with her mouth slightly open.

The film falters a bit as it progresses, yet it also becomes clear that the sharpness of Cody’s understanding of classic monsters – the Universal Pictures type, which walk the line between pathetically human and unspeakable creature – is akin to that of Tim Burton. Rivals whose work this film resembles at times. (In particular, it is so corpse Bride And dark Shadows Frankensteined together.) Like Jennifer and Needy, there’s the actual monster, and then there’s the human companion who may have some demonic tendencies — and here, there’s an uneasy balance between the two. If Jennifer’s Body is like a Dracula riff and lisa frankenstein Well, you know, so I can’t wait to see her werewolf, her mother, her Creature from the Black Lagoon. Cody clearly doesn’t see monster pictures and teen dramas as spare parts that he’s randomly stitching together for laughs. Rather, she is reuniting two soulmates.

