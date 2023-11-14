Diabetics face insulin shortage as weight loss drugs fly off shelves
by MIKE MANGAS, ADAM ROBINSON
FILE – A person holding an OZEMPIC (semaglutide), single-use injection pen. (SBG)
REDDING, Calif. —
A couple of drugs being touted for weight loss are creating a shortage, at least one impacting the people for whom it’s intended: diabetics.
Last Tuesday, Shasta County Supervisor Tim Garman spoke about his daughter, Hannah—a fifth-grade teacher with Type 1 diabetes—afraid she would have to ration her insulin pens because of the shortage.
“When my daughter tells me she can’t find the NovoLog insulin this week; she will have to start rationing her insulin, and she’s hoping she can get by for two weeks. She cannot find any NovoLog insulin,” Supervisor Garman said during the meeting last Tuesday. Fortunately, she found some Friday.
“I believe it’s not necessarily an insulin shortage that we’re dealing with, I believe we’re dealing with an insulin-pen shortage. But, any way you look at it, the Type 1 diabetics are having a hard time finding insulin pens, for those who are on insulin pens still,” Garman told KRCR on Monday. Drugs for Type 2 diabetes are being snapped up by people looking to lose weight. Essentially the same thing, “Ozempic” and “Wegovy” are in the news.
It’s currently World Diabetes Awareness Month, and Tuesday, Nov. 14, the World Diabetes Awareness Day.
Fourth-grader Audrey Zint is diabetic, diagnosed three and a half years ago, and she says that’s enough of a challenge without a shortage of medicine.
“How scared would you be if there wasn’t insulin available for you?” KRCR’s Mangas asked little Zint. “Really scared,” she replied. “Because insulin is the only thing that can help diabetics. Because, since diabetes can’t be healed, it’s the only thing to help us survive through it.”
A children’s Type 1 diabetes support group Christmas party is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 2, from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Shasta College. You can find out more information by calling (530) 262-4382.
