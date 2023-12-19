Diabetes weight-loss drug 'life-changing' for East Yorkshire woman

6 hours ago

Image caption, Lizz Adair lost 10 stone in a year using the weight-loss injection Saxenda

A woman who lost 10 stone (63.5kg) after using a drug meant for people with diabetes says the weight-loss treatment has been “life-changing”.

Lizz Adair, from Market Weighton, was overweight most of her life until she bought daily weight-loss injection Saxenda from an online pharmacy.

Doctors said the popularity of the drug had led to a shortage for diabetic patients who needed it.

They also warned buying the drug online was “dangerous”.

Saxenda, also known as GLP1 or liraglutide, suppresses appetite and is only prescribed by doctors to help people with a high body mass index (BMI).

Ms Adair found she could buy the drug over the internet.

“My friend used it and [the weight loss] was so radical I just thought ‘oh my goodness, this is amazing, this is a miracle drug, I need to get some’,” she said.

Image caption, Lizz Adair said she was “fat fat” for 20 years

“When [the weight] comes off it’s amazing,” she said. “I’ll always remember the first time I dropped under 14 stone (89kg).

“Now I can walk miles and miles and my feet aren’t aching the next day, I’m not laid up in bed.

“It’s definitely life-changing.”

Some doctors have said some people who need the drug for health reasons cannot access it because of people buying it for weight loss.

Dr David Sheehan, of Nettleham Medical Practice near Lincoln, said people should always have a GP consultation because of potentially serious side effects and the dangers of buying the drug online.

Image caption, Dr David Sheehan said GPs are having difficulty getting the drug for patients with diabetes

“We’re still having some difficulty getting the GLP1 medication for our diabetic patients,” said Dr Sheehan.

“There are people who really need it for their health, either with significant obesity or with diabetes.”

Dr Sheehan said buying the drugs online “really is dangerous”.

Up to one in 100 people experience rare side effects from the drug including reduced kidney function and kidney failure, according to Lloyds Pharmacy. Anyone experiencing these side effects should contact their doctor immediately.

Ms Adair said, for her, the benefits outweighed the risks and side effects, but the shortage of the drug meant she would “think twice” about using it if it took it away from a patient in need.

She said, instead, manufacturers should increase supply of the drug to meet demand.

Image caption, Lizz Adair said she would ‘think twice’ before taking the drug if it takes it away from patients who need it

“It shouldn’t be people’s responsibility to worry whether they get these drugs over someone else,” she said.

“Hopefully they’ll make larger quantities to satisfy everybody.”

The Department of Health and Social Care said the supply of Saxenda was expected to increase by the middle of 2024.