Diabetes: England to launch ‘life-changing’ artificial pancreas technology

Millions of people in England and Wales will get “life-changing” diabetes technology for free over the next five years through the country’s public health system.

“Hybrid closed loop” insulin pumps are a cost-effective solution and should be introduced to many people with type 1 diabetes, experts said Tuesday.

Often called an “artificial pancreas”, named after the organ that produces insulin, the system continuously measures blood sugar levels and automatically delivers insulin in response.

Research has shown that they may be better at keeping sugar levels under control than other methods such as manual injections.

This means they can keep people with the disease healthier longer by preventing some of the painful and expensive complications caused by high blood sugar levels.

What is Type 1 Diabetes?

People with type 1 diabetes do not produce enough of a hormone called insulin, which moves sugar from the blood to other cells in the body.

The disease differs from type 2 diabetes, in which patients become less sensitive to insulin. About 90% of people with diabetes have type 2.

Without insulin, blood sugar levels rise rapidly, causing serious side effects. People with type 1 diabetes must take insulin regularly to survive.

But giving the correct dose of insulin is difficult, because blood sugar levels and sensitivity to the hormone are affected by many factors. Patients need to consider all kinds of variables, from food intake to exercise to stress – even the temperature of their environment – ​​when figuring out how much insulin to take.

Too little, and blood sugar levels may spike, causing short-term effects like thirst and fatigue. If they remain too high, patients can develop a potentially fatal condition called diabetic ketoacidosis within a few hours.

In the long run, persistently high blood sugar levels significantly increase the risk of complications such as heart disease, blindness, kidney problems and nerve damage.

But taking too much insulin is also dangerous, as it can cause blood sugar levels to drop too low too quickly. This can cause symptoms such as confusion, chills, sweating, tremors, and inability to communicate properly.

What are ‘Hybrid Closed-Loop Systems’?

The hybrid closed loop system – which is based on other recent innovations in diabetes technology – should reduce the amount of diabetes patients need per day to determine their dosage.

They use a continuous glucose monitor, an insulin pump, and an algorithm to automatically calculate and deliver the right amount of insulin to keep the patient’s sugar levels balanced.

However, they do not yet completely mimic the pancreas, as patients still need to record information about the food they eat and the exercise they do.

Professor Jonathan Benger, chief medical officer of the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, who made the recommendations, said: “The use of hybrid closed loop systems will be a game changer for people with type 1 diabetes.

“By ensuring that their blood sugar levels are within the recommended range, people are less likely to have complications such as disability [low blood sugar]Strokes and heart attacks, which lead to expensive NHS care.

“This technology will improve the health and well-being of patients, and save the NHS money in the long term.”

Who will be eligible for Tech?

Under the new recommendations, anyone with type 1 diabetes in England or Wales who is under 18 or pregnant should be offered the technology.

Any adult with this condition whose average blood glucose level is above a certain threshold despite best management with a conventional pump or continuous glucose monitoring should also be offered the technique.

Organizations such as Diabetes UK welcomed the recommendations, which are less stringent than those published in draft guidance earlier this year.

“This was something we and many others asked about during the consultation to offer hybrid closed-loop to more people and reduce the impact of inequalities, so it is very welcome to see this reflected in the final guidance Is.” the charity said in a statement.

The technology will be introduced in phases over the next five years, with efforts initially focused on children, pregnant people and people already on traditional insulin pumps.

Continued funding will be vital for the roll-out, with decisions on the provision of technology still ultimately up to local commissioning bodies.

Although these bodies must fund medicine and technology in line with NICE guidelines, in practice, some lag far behind others.

Diabetes UK has called for top-down funding agreements between national commissioners and the government to ensure the technology is available no matter where patients live.

Colette Marshall, chief executive of the charity, said: “Hybrid closed-loop technology has the potential to change the lives of many people with type 1 diabetes, improving both health and quality of life.

“However, it is extremely important to have funding to deliver this technology to those who need it and we reiterate [our] The campaign calls… for the Government and the National Health Service to agree this.”