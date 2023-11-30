A new diabetes medication being prescribed off-label for weight loss is already experiencing shortages, just weeks after becoming available in Australia.

Key points: Despite only being released into the Australian market a few months ago, Mounjaro is in short supply

It has been approved by the TGA as a diabetes treatment but is being prescribed “off-label” for weight loss

The shortage has surprised doctors and patients, who are now looking for alternatives

Yesterday, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly issued an alert and warned that most doses of the drug Mounjaro were currently unavailable due to “larger-than-expected demand”.

The shortage is anticipated to continue well into 2024, leaving doctors and patients in limbo.

Despite much publicity of its efficacy in treating diabetes and inducing weight loss, Mounjaro, which contains the active ingredient tirzepatide, was released into the Australian market with little fanfare in late September.

Mounjaro is a once-weekly injection currently approved by the TGA as a type 2 diabetes medication, but the ABC understands it is also being widely prescribed for weight loss.

It has recently been approved for the treatment of obesity in the UK and USA, while the TGA is currently considering a similar application in Australia.

Clinical trials sponsored by Eli Lilly found obese patients lost as much as 20 per cent of their body weight on the highest doses of the drug.

However, about 80 per cent of the 2,500 study participants also reported mild-to-moderate side effects, most commonly nausea, diarrhoea and constipation.

The medication carries a warning about the potential risk of thyroid tumours, which have only been observed in animal trials of the drug. Other rare, but serious, side effects include acute pancreatitis and gall bladder disease.

Do you know more about weight loss drug supply issues? You can securely contact eliseworthington@protonmail.com

Unlike Ozempic, Mounjaro is not listed on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme, which means any patient using the drug is unable to get a subsidised script and the price is set by suppliers.

The cost for the private script depends on the strength of the dose, with the highest dose, 15mg, costing up to $170 per week or more than $600 a month.

Doctors surprised by sudden shortage

Dr Terri-Lynne South, the chair of the RACGP’s Specific Interests Obesity Management group, said she did not understand how the shortage had happened so quickly.

“I’m very disappointed, and I just think ‘here we go again’, I feel very sorry for all the patients that are on that medication,” Dr South said.

“A lot of patients have just started on this medication because they couldn’t get access to Ozempic and if they can’t access Mounjaro, and Ozempic is also difficult, it’s just one blow after another.”

Dr South said although the two medications were primarily used to treat type 2 diabetes, the potential for weight loss was a drawcard for many patients.

But it’s not a short-term fix and “when they stop this medication, whether it’s Mounjaro, Ozempic or Saxenda, then it is expected that they will regain that weight,” she said.

Dr South said most people were being prescribed Mounjaro for the long term, due to chronic complex health conditions including diabetes or obesity, and those patients needed ongoing supply.

She said she hoped the issue would be solved in the longer term as new diabetes and weight loss medications came on the market.

“I think there is going to be a temporary problem with supply that’s really going to hurt individuals, but I am hopeful there’s a range of other medications on the horizon,” she said.

Pharmacists caught off guard by demand

Despite being a small family-run pharmacy, Bill Warner Chemist in Darlinghurst has been dealing with an influx of requests for both Mounjaro and Ozempic.

“Every day, we are getting people calling or coming in, saying they can’t get it anywhere and they’ve tried 10 pharmacies that day,” pharmacist Oliver Warner told the ABC.

He said it was in stark contrast to the quiet launch of Mounjaro in September.

Oliver Warner said customers had been going to multiple pharmacies to access the medication. (ABC News: Elise Worthington)

“We could see our wholesaler had heaps of stock, there were thousands and thousands of vials available, but no-one had even heard of it,” Mr Warner said.

Within weeks that changed, and the pharmacy had to order extra stock to keep up with demand.

Now they cannot get any.

Mr Warner said the shortages would affect patients who were both hoping to use the drug as a tool to manage diabetes and to lose weight.

“A lot of the evidence points to the fact that when you stop [taking the medication], you will regain all the weight,” Mr Warner said.

“It’s also pretty expensive, for the highest strength it would be around $170 a week.

“We are talking at least $80-$90 a week for the lowest strength.”

‘It’s a lot of money’: Patients still buying despite the cost

For Darwin resident Mel, who did not want to use her surname, it was a high price to pay but worth it for the promise of steady weight loss.

She is currently paying $82 per week for a lower dose.

“Well, I think it’s a lot of money. I did it to give it a bash, to see if it’s going to work,” she said.

“I was pre-diabetic and had a high rate of heart disease in my family with heart attacks, stroke, high cholesterol and high blood pressure.”

Mel started the medication three weeks ago after her weight loss stalled on Ozempic.

“For me, I needed it for my health and I didn’t want to tell people, I don’t want … people to think I was being selfish for taking it away from diabetics, I didn’t want to be judged for that,” she said.

But now, she has been informed by her pharmacy that there is no stock, and she has just one vial left.

“There’s so many other people that need this in their lives to make a difference health-wise and mentally, so I wish it was available and I wish it was a lot cheaper,” she said.

She is now considering reverting back to Ozempic, which her pharmacy does have in stock, for now.

Ozempic is currently listed on the TGA’s medicine shortage database with pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk stating limited supply is forecast throughout 2024.

Shortages of weight loss medication forecast for 2024

Ahead of Mounjaro’s launch in Australia, Eli Lilly was optimistic that supply would be able to meet demand in the market.

Eli Lilly Australia’s associate vice-president of medical Dr Kevin Lim told the Medical Republic publication it had been “very careful about launching only when we know that we’re going to be providing enough supply”.

In a statement to the ABC, an Eli Lilly spokesperson said that despite setting “very high stock forecasts” it had seen “a much faster uptake of Mounjaro than anticipated”.

“This is partly due to ongoing stock issues with other type 2 diabetes treatments that were announced the same week that we launched,” the spokesperson explained, “coupled with an unexpected increase in consumer demand.”

“Lilly will continue to partner closely with the TGA to ensure the Medicines Shortage Database reflects the latest information as we receive additional shipments of Mounjaro over the coming months.

“Patients who are unable to fill their prescription in time for their next dose should consult with their healthcare professional regarding their treatment plan.

“We recognise the inconvenience these disruptions may cause.

“Lilly is in frequent contact with wholesalers, and together we are closely monitoring stock levels. In addition, we continue to invest and add manufacturing and supply capacity around the world, to ensure our medicines are available to people who need them,” the statement read.