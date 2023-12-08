DHL Express US air hub workers strike during holiday rush

By Lisa Bartlein

(Reuters) – More than 1,100 newly organized DHL Express workers at the delivery company’s main U.S. air hub went on strike on Thursday to protest unfair labor practices and stalled contract negotiations.

The strike threatens to delay packages during the crucial peak holiday shipping season, when package carriers like DHL, FedEx and United Parcel Service see a surge in volume.

It also comes as the International Brotherhood of Teamsters has stepped up organizing activity in the wake of a closely watched contract deal this summer at UPS, the world’s largest delivery firm.

Workers who load and unload DHL Express airplanes at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) voted to organize with the Teamsters in April. They have been negotiating their first contract with DHL since July.

“DHL Express was fully prepared for this anticipated strategy and has made contingency plans to ensure service is not disrupted,” the company said in a statement. Those plans include using replacement crews at the hub and transferring flights and volume from CVG to other DHL locations throughout the Americas region.

The company, a division of Germany’s Deutsche Post AG, said it expected the strike to draw “sympathetic support” at various pickup and delivery locations across the US and was prepared to deploy replacement workers.

The union said it has filed numerous unfair labor practices with the National Labor Relations Board during and since the organizing campaign, including retaliation against pro-union workers. It also said that the NLRB is civilly prosecuting the company.

Striking ramp and tug worker Gina Kemp said, “This company’s repeated acts of disrespect – from where we work to the bargaining table – leave me and my coworkers with no choice but to withhold our labor. “

DHL Express said the Teamsters were using the strike to pressure the company into agreeing to “unfair” contract terms.

DHL Express said, “While there is no agreed time frame for these contract negotiations, we remain committed to working in good faith in the December negotiation session and look forward to further negotiation dates in January to conclude this matter.” Have offered.”

