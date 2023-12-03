Dhaka Bank wins MasterCard Excellence Award

Star Business Desk

Sunday December 3, 2023 09:15 PM Last Updated: Sunday December 3, 2023 09:18 PM

Imranul Haq, Managing Director and CEO of Dhaka Bank, received the award from Atiur Rahman PhD, former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus of Dhaka University, at the 5th edition of “Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023” held at Radisson Blu. Dhaka Water Garden in the capital recently. Photo: Dhaka Bank

Dhaka Bank has won an award at the “Mastercard Excellence Awards 2023” for their contribution to innovation and success in driving business growth.

The bank won the award in the category of “Excellence in MasterCard Business (Innovation),” the bank said in a press release.

Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank and Professor Emeritus of Dhaka University Atiur Rahman handed over the award to the bank’s Managing Director and CEO Imranul Haq at the 5th edition of “Mastercard Excellence Awards” held at Radisson Blu Dhaka. Recently Water Garden.

Helen LaFave, Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy in Dhaka, attended the event as the guest of honor.

Others include Bangladesh Bank’s Payment System Department (PSD) director Mohammad Sharafat Ullah Khan, PSD director Mohammad Motasem Billah, director of the central bank’s foreign exchange policy department Mohammad Sarwar Hossain and Syed Mohammad. Kamal, Country Manager Bangladesh at MasterCard was present.

Source: www.thedailystar.net