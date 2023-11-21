Dfinity Foundation and SingularityNet join forces to promote decentralized AI on the Internet Computer blockchain

In a significant step to advance decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI) on the Internet Computer blockchain (ICP), Dfinity Foundation, a non-profit research and development organization, has joined with SingularityNET, an AI-focused blockchain firm. The partnership, revealed in an official press release on November 20, aims to integrate large language models (LLMs) into decentralized applications (dApps) while addressing transparency concerns associated with centralized AI training data.

Initiative to decentralize AI models

Under the terms of the partnership, Dfinity and SingularityNET are set to launch various initiatives to build connections between artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies, smart contracts and decentralized networks. The main objective is to tackle a critical issue in the AI ​​industry – the lack of transparency in training data due to centralization. By leveraging the strengths of both entities, the collaboration seeks to decentralize AI models, ensuring their tamper-proof nature and transparent operation.

Integration of ICP into NFT Marketplace

One notable initiative involves the integration of ICP into SingularityNET’s non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. Upon successful integration, AI and Web3 developers will gain access to the only blockchain capable of implementing true DAI. Using the Internet Computer blockchain, developers can seamlessly connect to AI services. Decentralized AI models on ICP will work within smart contracts, ensuring tamper-proof training parameters and open-source functionality.

An approach to decentralized AI

Dr. Ben Goertzel, CEO of SingularityNet, emphasized the importance of moving rapidly toward making advanced AI systems available through decentralized networks. He stressed the need for these systems not to be controlled by any particular group, big tech company or government agency. Dr. Goertzel expressed excitement about the evolving capabilities of AI and the potential breakthrough in human-level AGI in the coming years.

Coordinate grant programs for community involvement

Beyond the ICP integration, Dfinity and SingularityNET plan to expand their collaboration by merging the Deep Funding and DFINITY Developer Grant programs. This strategic amalgamation aims to encourage engagement among community developers, providing the resources needed to advance DAI projects. The goal is to leverage the unprecedented infrastructure of the ICP blockchain to nurture and support innovative initiatives in the decentralized AI space.

Dfinity surges in DeAI projects on ICP

Dfinity Founder and Chief Scientist Dominic Williams highlighted the significant growth in projects leveraging AI on the Internet Computer blockchain since the launch of the $5 million DAI grant in July. He expressed excitement about the collaboration with SingularityNET and considered it an important step towards realizing his vision for DAI. Williams looks forward to working with Dr. Ben Goertzel and the SingularityNET team to further refine the DeAI framework.

In short, the partnership between the Dfinity Foundation and SingularityNet marks a huge leap forward in advancing decentralized AI on the Internet Computer blockchain. The integration of ICP, coupled with coordinated grant programs, reflects a commitment to transparency, tamper-proof AI models, and community-driven innovation in the constantly evolving landscape of blockchain and artificial intelligence.

Source: www.cointrust.com