DFDF allocates Dh200 million to invest in climate technologies

Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) has allocated up to 20 per cent, corresponding to Dh200 million, of its Dh1 billion fund to invest in companies building sustainable and decarbonizing technologies.

The announcement was made during the Finance Day of COP28.

Press release

Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF) has strengthened its commitment to sustainability by earmarking up to 20 per cent of its AED 1 billion fund, equivalent to AED 200 million, to support climate technology and innovation. This important announcement, made on the Finance Day of COP28, underlines the important role of DFDF in promoting a sustainable and innovative future, aligning with the UAE’s broader vision for economic diversification and sustainable development.

Launched by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, DFDF is a collaborative effort between the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) and Dubai Future Foundation (DFF). This commitment reiterates DFDF’s mission to enhance Dubai’s venture capital ecosystem and strengthen its dedication to driving sustainable finance and innovation globally.

Khalfan Belhoul, Chairman of DFDF and CEO of Dubai Future Foundation, emphasized:

“The substantial allocation of up to AED 200 million from DFDF to sustainable technology ventures represents more than a monetary commitment; it symbolizes our continued mission to enhance Dubai’s venture capital ecosystem. Finance is at the heart of DFDF’s operations. There is a deep focus on the future and the economies of the future; we believe these areas are vital in driving the global agenda of sustainability and innovation.

“This vision aligns clearly with the UAE’s broader vision for economic diversification and sustainable development, a vision supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai . Our collaboration with the DIFC is vital in this context, enabling us to pool resources, expertise and networks to drive growth in these important sectors. “Together, we are committed to creating a thriving ecosystem where innovation thrives, and sustainable finance becomes the cornerstone of our economic framework.”

Arif Amiri, CEO of the DIFC Authority and board member of DFDF, said:

“As we move towards a more sustainable financial landscape, the DIFC is committed to promoting access to more sustainable funding. Allocating up to 20 per cent of the AED 1 billion Dubai Future District Fund to drive growth and sustainability-focused Reflecting our dedication to supporting technology and innovation enterprises.

“Collaborating with Dubai Future Foundation as a founding partner exemplifies our unified quest to shape the future of finance and innovation. This initiative is a testament to our Strategy 2030, which emphasizes the empowerment of leading technology companies with innovative solutions aimed at tackling critical global challenges.”

The decision to earmark a significant portion of the fund for sustainable technology enterprises underlines DFDF’s strong commitment to shaping the future of finance and economies in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia regions of the Global South.

This dedication plays a vital role in advancing the global agenda of sustainability and innovation, especially in the context of significant developments in the Middle East. DFDF aims to work with multinational partners, foundations, and government agencies to mobilize capital for strategic climate technology initiatives, including venture capital and market development activities.

In 2021, the UAE took an important step by becoming the first country in the Middle East to pledge a net zero economy by 2050. Subsequently, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain quickly joined in, marking an exciting inflection point for climate technology investment in the region. , The MENA region is one of the most benefited globally from achieving a net zero economy, reducing deficit by more than 17% of GDP and creating more than 1 million jobs.

As stressed by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the region’s current electrification rate is 16%, with the caveat that the established target will meet only 50% of the renewable energy capacity needed to stay below the 1.5°C degree benchmark by 2030. We do. , However, the GCC countries claim a significant competitive edge in the production of solar-based electricity and green hydrogen, thanks to their position as having the highest solar voltaic production in the world.

DFDF’s strategic move into climate tech covers key areas such as food and agriculture technology, building materials and logistics technology. This expansion follows DFDF’s collaboration with DFF on the ‘Future of Food’ paper, underscoring their unwavering dedication to research and development in sustainability.

Sharif Al Badawi, CEO of Dubai Future District Fund, said:

“DFDF is strategically allocating a large portion of the fund to climate technology enterprises, underscoring our unwavering commitment to the COP/CIF scenario and our focus on the future of food, the future of logistics and the broader theme of financial inclusion. Strengthens focus. Our pledge extends beyond mere financial investments; it symbolizes our steadfast dedication to reshaping Dubai’s venture capital landscape.

“In line with the UAE’s vision for economic diversification and sustainable development, as championed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, underscoring our responsibility towards the wider neighborhood of the Global South. By coordinating resources and expertise, we aim to amplify our collective impact, catalyze growth, and foster a thriving ecosystem where innovation thrives, and sustainable finance becomes the cornerstone of our economic framework.

With the UAE hosting COP28, DFDF, DFF and DIFC are united in their dedication to advancing sustainable finance and innovation. Their collective aim is to set a global benchmark for future initiatives in this field, aligned with the region’s growing potential not only in climate tech, but also in alternative proteins. Credit Suisse estimates the sector will be worth a staggering US$1.4 trillion by 2050.

By establishing themselves as global leaders in alternative protein production, Middle Eastern countries hope to significantly reduce their dependence on food imports, which currently account for 85% of the GCC’s domestic food needs. This transformative approach puts the region at the forefront of shaping sustainable economies and the future of global trade.

Source: www.bing.com