A phone charger for rough sleepers, a basketball that never deflates and glasses that instantly change prescriptions are among this year’s top product designs, which we’ve covered as part of our 2023 review.

It’s a year in which designers have turned their attention to solving some of the world’s most pressing problems, from the rise in disasters linked to climate change to waste pollution from single-use items and the energy expenditure of buildings .

Others have brought style and access to overlooked everyday items in solar-powered appliances.

Read on for Dezeen’s top 10 product designs of 2023:

Photo courtesy of Luke Talbot

MyPowerBank by Luke Talbot

Created by designer Luke Talbot during his studies at Central Saint Martins, myPowerBank is a prototype portable charger that can be attached to rental bikes to allow homeless people to charge their phones for free.

The charger was designed to be fitted to London rental bicycles, taking advantage of the fact that, without paying to rent it, pedaling backwards runs the bike’s chain, which powers a small generator. It turns into.

Find out more about MyPowerbank ›

Photo by Simon Lyle Ritchie Photography + Models for Hire

Bottlecup by Seymourpowell

Bottlecup founders Kate and Mark Arnell tasked multidisciplinary agency Seymourpowell with helping them design an item that could replace both disposable water bottles and coffee cups.

The resulting product consists of a stainless steel water bottle that fits inside a vacuum-insulated cup, while the cup’s lid can be stored in the base when not in use.

Learn more about Bottlecup ›

Image courtesy of Pulptronics

Pulpatronics RFID Tags

Created by a group of design graduates from the Royal College of Art, London, the Pulptronics RFID tag is made entirely of paper, with a conductive circuit imprinted by laser.

The goal is to replace the billions of RFID tags that are currently used by the retail industry each year and are made of metal and silicone components that prevent the tags from being recycled. The prototype design was the winner of Sustainable Design of the Year (Consumer) at the 2023 Dezeen Awards.

Learn more about Pulptronics RFID tags ›

Photo courtesy of Wilson

airless basketball by wilson

Following in the footsteps of airless tires, Wilson’s 3D-printed basketball doesn’t require inflation and instead gets its bounce from its mesh structure made from an elastomeric polymer.

The ball is currently a prototype and Wilson is doing further research before releasing it as a product, at which point players will not have to worry about their ball going flat or getting an air pump.

Learn more about Wilson’s Airless Basketball ›

Photo courtesy of DeepOptics

32°N Adaptive Focus Sunglasses by DeepOptics

Another Dezeen Award winner, this time in the Product Design (Consumer Design & Wearable) category, the 32°N sunglasses are equipped with a technology called pixelated liquid crystal (LC) lenses that allows the lens’ prescription to be electronically controlled. Allows.

This innovation has many potential applications, but it is first being used on these adaptive focus sunglasses, where the reading prescription is activated with a swipe on the side of the frame.

Learn more about 32°N sunglasses ›

Photo courtesy of Sunna

Sunne Light by Marjan van Aubel

Created by designer Marjan van Aubel for Dutch lighting brand Sunne, this light is designed to hang in front of a window, where it draws all of its power from solar energy.

The linear shape is informed by the presence of the horizon and is illuminated by colored lights in settings that mimic sunlight at different times of the day.

Learn more about listening ›

Photo courtesy of glass filled with water

glass filled with water

The start-up makes water-filled glass panes to harness sunlight for heating and cooling. Hot water is pumped through sealed pipes to heat cooler areas of the building, while the glass also limits solar heat gain.

The innovation saves energy and potentially allows buildings to be brightly lit without compromising their sustainability.

Find out more about glasses filled with water ›

Photo courtesy of Springtime Design

Lemmo One Bike by Lemmo and Springtime Design

The Lemo One is both an electric bike and a conventional mechanical bike, with the conversion achieved through a removable battery pack that is attached to the frame and a hub motor on the rear wheel that can be detached so that normal pedaling should not be blocked.

This design gives the Lemo One a much longer life span than an e-bike due to the failure of electronic parts.

Know more about Lemo One ›

Photo courtesy of Lander & Fitch

Accessories Toothbrush Handle by Lander & Fitch

Designed to be not only accessible but also desirable, accessory handles aim to make toothbrushing less painful for people with limited dexterity.

Each customer is matched to their ideal handle based on an online questionnaire that asks them to consider which household items they find easiest to grip, and the product is then 3D-printed on request. thereby maximizing personalization and minimizing waste.

Learn more about accessories ›

Photo courtesy of ForestGuard

forest guard forest fire alarm

The ForestGuard system uses sensors and satellites to detect wildfires early, helping to fight a type of natural hazard that is on the rise due to climate change.

The company can also use data from sensors to predict fires before they start, giving firefighters the chance to take preventative measures. Winner of the James Dyson Award in Turkey, ForestGuard was recently created by a group of design graduates and is already on the market.

Learn more about ForestGuard ›

Source: www.dezeen.com