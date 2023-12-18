Dezeen's Top 10 Innovations of 2023

As part of our review of 2023, Dezeen’s design and environment editor Jennifer Hahn rounds up this year’s 10 most important material innovations, including bricks made from toxic clay and a 3D printer for wool.

Over the past 12 months, designers have found new uses for bacteria, using microorganisms to dye clothes, develop a leather alternative and turn plastic waste into vanilla ice cream.

In architecture, researchers continued to revive concrete, some using algae instead of cement as a binder, while others rediscovered the secret of “self-healing” Roman concrete.

Energy efficiency was an ongoing concern in light of the recent energy crisis, with projects such as water-filled windows and color-changing cladding aimed at passively heating and cooling buildings without relying on fossil fuels .

Read on for Dezeen’s top 10 material innovations of 2023:

Photo courtesy of glass filled with water

Glass Full of Water by Mattias Gutai, Daniel Shinagal and Abolfazl Ganji Khebari

One of Dezeen’s most-read stories of the year looks at how researchers at Loughborough University combined two ubiquitous materials – water and glass – in a new and innovative way.

As the name suggests, their water-filled glass windows feature a thin layer of water between two panes of glass, which can reduce a building’s energy bills by about 25 percent compared to standard glazing.

This is because water absorbs heat from sunlight and heat loss from the interior which can be diverted to help heat the building, as well as limit solar heat gain in the warmer months. Is.

Find out more about glasses filled with water ›

Photo by Sun Lee

Colorifix by Orr Yarkoni and Jim Ajioka

Synthetic biologists Orr Yarkoni and Jim Ajioka have developed a way to dye clothes using bacteria in place of toxic chemical dyes, which are already used by mega-retailer H&M and experimental clothing brand Volebak (pictured above). Used to be.

Their Colorifix technology uses bacteria that have been genetically engineered to produce different color-forming enzymes, creating a dyestuff that is compatible with the textile industry’s standard dye machines.

Crowned Material Innovation of the Year at the 2023 Dezeen Awards, the company claims the technology provides a scalable alternative to chemical dyes while using 77 percent less water and generating 31 percent less carbon dioxide emissions.

Learn more about Colorifix ›

Photo by Sam Langendijk

Clebens by Amy Bensdorp

At Dutch Design Week, designer Amy Bensdorp presented a series of bricks made using soil contaminated with PFAS – toxic “forever chemicals” used for water and fire-proofing, which leach into our soil and waterways. There may be leaks.

In the Netherlands, where PFAS can be detected in 90 percent of soil, developers and landowners must now legally take responsibility for this contaminated soil, which is then hidden and dust collected in depots with little chance for the chemicals. Is left to do. ‘Expulsion.

Bensdorp found that firing clay into bricks at high temperatures could eliminate these highly persistent chemicals, while using an existing industrial process to transform clay from a burden to a useful building material.

Find out more about Klebens ›

Photo by Mel Henaff

Guilty Flavors by Eleonora Ortolani and Joanna Sadler

Central Saint Martins graduate Eleonora Ortolani created a bowl of vanilla ice cream, which she believes could be the world’s first food made from plastic waste.

The ice cream was made by taking a small amount of PET plastic waste and using genetically engineered bacteria to break it down to create synthetic vanillin – the flavor molecule in vanilla.

Originally developed by researchers at the University of Edinburgh, this process produces a flavor that is chemically identical to vanillin derived from crude oil, which is commonly sold in stores. The only difference is that it uses recycled rather than virgin fossil feedstock.

Find out more about Guilty Flavors ›

Images courtesy of Hsu Group

Electrochromic Cladding by HSU Group

Researchers at the University of Chicago have developed a “chameleon-like” facade material that can change its infrared color – the color visible under thermal imaging – depending on the outside temperature to keep buildings cool in the summer and warm in the winter. .

The composite material appears yellow under thermal imaging on hot days because it retains heat and emits heat and purple on cold days. This color change is triggered by a small electrical impulse, which either deposits the copper on a thin film or strips it off.

“We’ve essentially come up with a low-energy way to make a building behave like a person,” said materials engineer Po-Chun Hsu. “You add a layer when you’re cold and you remove a layer when you’re hot.”

Learn more about this electrochromic cladding ›

Photo courtesy of TFT

Flox Wobot by Christian Meindertsma

Dutch designer Christian Mendertsma has pioneered new uses for the wool of European sheep, which is too thick to make textiles and so is often discarded, by developing a custom robotic arm that works like a 3D printer. .

The Flox Wobot combines layers of material through felting to create three-dimensional shapes without the need for any type of additional binder.

So far, Mendersma has used robots to make sofas – currently on display at the V&A – but in the future, he claims it could equally be used to make everything from insulation to acoustic products. Could.

Find out more about Flox Wobot ›

Photo courtesy of Loop Loop

Local coloring by loop loop

Dutch design studio Loop Loop has developed “the world’s first plant-based aluminum dyeing process” using bio-based pigments instead of petroleum-derived pigments.

The Local Colors project adopts the traditional process of anodizing, which involves using an electric current to oxidize the metal, creating a porous surface capable of absorbing color, before being immersed in a water-based pigment solution .

So far, the studio has created four different solutions – a deep pink color made using madder root, a bright gold made from red onion and a hot purple and mustard yellow made from various flowers.

Learn more about local colors ›

Photo by Dave Burke

Bio-Block by Prometheus Material and SOM

Colorado start-up Prometheus Materials has developed a “zero-carbon alternative” to concrete masonry blocks that is bonded together using micro-algae instead of polluting Portland cement, which accounts for about eight percent of global emissions .

The company is working with architecture studio SOM to explore applications for the material, with a dedicated installation at this year’s Chicago Architecture Biennial taking the form of a giant spiral.

“This project demonstrates how product development, design and manufacturing can come together to address the climate crisis in a meaningful way,” said Loren Burnett, President of Prometheus Materials.

Find out more about Bio-Block ›

Photo courtesy of Modern Synthesis

Modern Synthesis by Jane Keane and Ben Reeve

British start-up Modern Synthesis has developed a plastic-free leather alternative that wraps like cowhide, but can produce 65 times fewer greenhouse-gas emissions than real leather.

The material is made by bacteria that are grown on a framework of threads and fed waste sugar from other industries, converting it into a strong, lightweight material called nanocellulose.

Danish fashion brand Ganni has already used the material to create a version of its Bou bag (pictured above) which was showcased at the London Design Festival and could be commercially available by 2025.

Find out more about modern synthesis ›

Image via Pexels

Roman Concrete by MIT and Harvard

This year, researchers at MIT and Harvard made headlines when they discovered the secret ingredient found in “self-healing” Roman concrete, which they are now aiming to bring to market.

Scientists believe the ancient recipe that has allowed structures like the Pantheon (pictured above) to stand for millennia involves slaked lime, rather than the quicklime found in modern concrete.

As rainwater flows through cracks that form in the concrete over time and touches the slaked lime pieces in the concrete, it creates a calcium-saturated solution that recrystallizes to “heal” the cracks. Is.

Find out more about Roman concrete ›

2023 review

This article is part of Dezeen’s roundup of the biggest and best news and projects in architecture, design, interior design and technology from 2023.

Source: www.dezeen.com