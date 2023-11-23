Decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol KyberSwap has been hacked for $47 million.

The attacker made away with $20 million WETH, $4 million ARB and $7 million wstETH.

The price of KNC dropped to $0.72 while the price of TVL dropped to $13.6 million.

DEX platform KyberSwap has been hacked, wiping out approximately $47 million worth of crypto assets from its liquidity pool.

This is the latest attack in the crypto industry, coming just a day after the $86 million exploit of HTX’s HECO Chain Bridge.

KyberSwap exploit – what happened?

KyberSwap alerted its users about the exploit early Thursday and advised that customers withdraw their funds as a precaution.

🚨Urgent🚨 Dear Kyberswap Elastic user,

We regret to inform you that KyberSwap Elastic has experienced a security incident. As a precautionary measure, we strongly advise all users to withdraw their funds immediately. Our team is diligently investigating the situation, and we… – Kyber Network (@KyberNetwork) 22 November 2023

Although it acknowledged the security incident, Cyberswap said the exploit did not impact its aggregator, which was reportedly “functioning completely normally.”

According to Blocksec, a smart contract and EVM chain audit platform, the Kyberswap exploit was “due to tick manipulation and double liquidity counting.” On-Chain Security said in a post on X that it was a flash loan attack, with the hacker executing swaps and manipulating the prices and ticks of the targeted liquidity pool.

,Ultimately, the attacker initiated multiple swap steps and cross tick operations, resulting in double counting of liquidity and resulting in depleted pools.“Blocksec noted ,

The stolen funds include $20 million wrapped ether (wETH), $4 million Arbitrum (ARB) and $7 million wrapped lido-stacked ether (wstETH). The assets are spread across Ethereum, Arbitrum, Optimism, Polygon and Base.

KyberSwap’s total value locked (TVL) dropped sharply after the attack, with data from DeFiLlama show $13.61 million – less than $83 million before exploitation. At the time of writing the Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token was down 3.1%, trading near $0.722.

CategoriesTagsShare this article

Source: coinjournal.net