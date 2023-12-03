December 3, 2023
Devon women 'gaslighted' as they live with misunderstood disease


A Devon woman says she and many others feel ‘gaslighted’ and ‘misunderstood’ after waiting years for a diagnosis for thyroid disease. Thyroid disorders can often go unnoticed for many years due to the symptoms being similar to other illnesses – and because of this many people battle for years to get a diagnosis.

Jane Chapple, from Exeter, has experienced symptoms of hypothyroidism her whole life but was undiagnosed for decades. The 68-year-old was told she had a benign heart murmur when she was a child and has struggled with tiredness and heavy periods.

Over the years, Jane has joined a number of thyroid disease support groups and has seen stories of many women who have also struggled to get a diagnosis. In 2020, she decided to set up her own group called Devon and South West England Thyroid Support Group, which provides people with information and resources about thyroid conditions.

“Looking back at my school days, I was pretty useless,” Jane said. “I was always at the bottom of the class and I noticed in my records that my teachers said I seemed to tire easily. I was also very ill in the first three months of life because I was born with a huge hernia that had to be operated on twice and hernias and thyroids are connected.

“So, there were all these things going on in the background and looking back at my medical records, I can see that I probably had congenital hypothyroidism. I know it’s on my dad’s side of the family but I don’t know if my mum had it because they were never tested, as far as I know but they could have had it.”

Jane Chapple waited decades to be diagnosed with Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis despite having symptoms of the condition since she was a child(Image: Jane Chapple)

Jane’s condition also meant she struggled with her fertility but it wasn’t until four years after the birth of her son that she was diagnosed with Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis and given treatment.



