Devil's Stock Market: Mercer, Hamilton, Vanecek and more

The New Jersey Devils have underperformed after entering the season with the highest expectations in franchise history. Their 8–7–1 record (17 points) currently ranks sixth in the Metropolitan Division – just out of a playoff spot. Of all metro teams, only the Columbus Blue Jackets have given up more goals (70) than the Devils’ 62.

This is the second edition of a biweekly series called “Devil’s Stock Market” – which highlights who is on their game and who the team needs to learn more from.

Several issues have contributed to the team’s struggles: not-so-strong finishing, defense and goaltending. These issues are a direct result of over or underperformance of the players. The purpose of this series is to look at the biggest exclamation points – both good and bad – and highlight some of the trends in their games.

So, I’ll start with the positives… Who’s trending upward?

Stock Up: Dawson Mercer ($MERC)

In the first and most recent edition of this series, Dawson Mercer’s stock was down. They started the season with a surprising zero points in their first ten games, and that wasn’t bad luck either. He averaged less than one shot-on-goal (SOG) per game and was (by far) the worst Devil in terms of Corsi for percentage (CF%).

Dawson Mercer, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

With injuries continuing to plague the team, Mercer needed to step up in a big way. And so far, he has been saved. He has been on the scoresheet in four of his last six matches, including three goals. Since November 3 in St. Louis, Mercer has averaged 3.14 SOG per game – more than quadrupling his pace since the previous edition of this series.

Since that November 3 contest against the Blues, the Devils have created 17 more chances than they have given up with Mercer on the ice. It’s possible his slow start was due to Tyler Toffoli getting used to playing in a lesser role with the addition of a top-six pick.

Jack Hughes is back from his injury and Nico Hischier has been practicing with the team, so his return is also imminent. Mercer is playing better now, with the offense set up to put up crooked numbers on a consistent basis. If the Devils choose to deploy Mercer at center, Michael McLeod could slot into a full 4C role and the Devils would have one of the strongest center groups in the NHL: Hughes, Hischier, Mercer and McLeod.

By a mixture of necessity and improved play, Mercer’s ice time increased by nearly two minutes in the latter half of games, from 16:46 to 18:40.

With the eye test, his speed, board work and decision making ability have also improved significantly. The Newfoundland native had 27 goals and 29 assists last season, so if he continues his recent play, it’s only a matter of time before the points start coming in big numbers.

Stock Down: Dougie Hamilton ($HAM)

Dougie Hamilton’s tenure as a devil has been quite a confusing one. He has been one of their most clutch players, coming off a season when his 74 points in 82 games (0.902 P/G) were a driving force behind the most successful regular season Devils team ever.

This season, their offense has been exactly the same (0.875 P/G), but their defense has seemed non-existent at times. The most obvious difference is his plus-minus rating, which was plus-23 last season and helped him finish sixth in Norris Trophy voting. However, so far this season, he is minus-8, which is troubling considering he is playing with the same D-partner (Jonas Seigenthaler) and on a roster that is nearly identical.

Dougie Hamilton, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The point is that analysts don’t support it very much. He has the highest CF% among eligible defensemen (min. 5 GP) in the team – 57.99%. His expected goals for (xGF) is also the highest among defensemen – 58.44%. (via Natural State Trick)

So, why would a point-per-game defenseman who is crushing analytics be considered detrimental to the team? Well, it’s easy. Hamilton’s free-range playstyle often translates directly into slam-dunk scoring opportunities, which analytics don’t always get a full glimpse of.

Take this example from the game vs. the Winnipeg Jets on November 14:

Hamilton missed his coverage and lacked effort/awareness in getting back to cover the shooter. The result was Nikolaj Ehlers’ goal, which analysis showed was only equal to 0.069 “expected goals” (according to CJ Turturro), but in reality, it was a wide-open net that most players would easily capitalize on. It happened in a tied game at the end of the second period, no less. There have been many situations like this with Hamilton, and that’s why analysis can be helpful, but doesn’t always tell the whole story.

but what about that analytics *to do* Let us tell you that despite his elite offense, he currently has the worst expected goals against on the team (in all situations) with 23.18. That’s significantly more than the one goal per game the other team is expected to score when Hamilton is on the ice, and it even includes horrible miscalculations like Ehlers’ goal for Winnipeg.

Judging by the eye test, there seems to have been a lot of panic among a number of oddballs due to Hamilton being out of position. Head coach Lindy Ruff doesn’t mind, especially last season when the Devils were finding all kinds of ways to win games. That has not happened this season, and hence the issue has escalated. To date, there has been no disciplinary action of any kind, which would lead me to believe they feel his offense deserves defensive attrition. Last season, that argument held weight. This season, a minus-8 rating and a goals-against percentage of 40.54% might suggest otherwise.

The bottom line is that not much can be done. Hamilton is in only the third year of a seven-year, $63 million deal. He remains their top-pairing defenseman, but the addition of Luke Hughes could mean Hamilton’s future minutes will be secured sooner than some think.

Dougie Hamilton continues to struggle, with a mistake costing him a second goal. – All About Jersey (@AATJerseyBlog) 17 November 2023

The Devils need Hamilton to provide some semblance of defense to be valuable. His offensive value is dynamite…no question about it. But a lot of work needs to be done on defense. There is a fine line between smart aggression and untamed aggression; Hamilton has mostly demonstrated the latter.

Stock Up: Curtis Lazar ($LAZ)

When Curtis Lazar was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at last season’s deadline, his former coach, Bruce Boudreau, stressed how he would fit in New Jersey. He mentioned that Lazar would be the ideal 13th forward for him.

However, no one could have imagined that Lazar would be one of the team’s most productive players and would receive minutes on the first line alongside Jack Hughes. Lazar’s 61.82 xGF% is the best on the team. Not only that but among forwards, it is 7.36% higher than any other.

Curtis Lazar, New Jersey Devils (Amy Irwin/The Hockey Writers)

His 4.69 xGA ranks fourth Only Carl Grundstrom of the Los Angeles Kings has a higher xGF% in the NHL (minimum 150 minutes played) and among the top four. Essentially, this shows that Lazar has been one of the best defensive forwards in the league, while still creating significantly more chances than he concedes.

In simple numbers, his five points in 15 games have already equaled all of his points from last season when he played 49 games. His 31 hits are second on the team (Kevin Bahl, 33) and first among forwards. He has won an incredible 31 of 49 faceoffs (70.7%) and has a team-leading plus-4 rating despite his negative goal differential.

By virtually every metric, Ledger has been better than Miles Wood, whom the Devils let go in favor of the much cheaper Ledger.

Talked to Lindy Ruff today about Curtis’ game and she said she’s really liked his play so far this year. Love how tough he is on pucks and playing a simple north-south game. Lindy thought she appreciated Jack Hughes well on Saturday. https://t.co/CUYXbpC4JQ – Bill Spaulding (@BillSpaulding) 22 November 2023

When he was moved to the first line to guard Hughes against the New York Rangers on November 18, Lazar created significantly more scoring chances and high-danger chances than Hughes. His 80.91 xGF% led all skaters in that game, including the Rangers.

For a team that was starved for defense, Lazar has been an anchor and a breath of fresh air. Before the season, it was believed that he would play scratch most nights if the team remained healthy. Now, not only has he earned a spot, but he continues to be one of their best players night in and day out.

At a preseason media availability, Lazar was asked what they thought their role would be, “First line (and) power play,” he joked. Well, he’s halfway there. Additionally, he has been a stand-up athlete and seems to have really improved the locker room with his infectious attitude and willingness to help the team, no matter how big or small his role.

At 28 years old, the 2013 first-rounder is starting to make New Jersey home.

Stock Down: Vitek Vanecek ($VV)

No different from last edition – Devils goaltending is still a major issue. Yes, the defense hasn’t been great, but Vitek Vanecek has played poorly all season.

On the surface, his 3.38 goals against average (GAA) and his .889 save percentage (SV%), are pretty bad. Advanced stats confirm this, as his minus-3.8 goals saved above expectation ranks 22nd out of 27 starting goaltenders (minimum 10 GP).

His high-danger save percentage (HDSV%) is the worst in the league at .568%. For context, Mackenzie Blackwood’s HDSV% on the league-worst San Jose Sharks is still .721%, far higher than Vanecek’s. (via MoneyPak)

As mentioned, there may be *some* factors in defense but not that many. With Akira Schmid also struggling, Vanecek needs to take the reins as a true number one, but his performance so far hasn’t even been backup-caliber, which leaves the Devils in a tough spot.

Vitek Vanecek, New Jersey Devils (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

General manager Tom Fitzgerald said he was still evaluating the goaltending situation in the offseason, but opted not to make any major decisions. The Jets’ Connor Hellebuyck signed a big extension, so now he has no options, and there’s nothing else out there. So, if one of the Devils goaltenders doesn’t catch on soon the Devils may have to overpay.

It almost feels like it’s been one step forward, two steps back for Vanecek this season. He has made some spectacular, highlight-reel saves that have given the Devils a lifeline at times. But they usually seem to have one or two easy targets behind them later on.

He has been extremely inconsistent, here are his save percentages from his last five games: .941%, .839%, .600%, .913%, .882%.

He finished the regular season last year with a GAA of 2.45. This season, they have given up two or fewer goals only three times in ten complete games.

If the defense can fix itself, which looks promising with the return of Colin Miller, Vanecek needs to play around league average to win the majority of the Devils’ games. With Hughes back and Nico Hischier almost healthy, I expect the tide to start turning for the Devils. But if they’re going to get consistent sub-replacement level goaltending from Vanecek, the narrative around this season could change quickly.

These next few games will be important for Vanecek to find his footing. If this continues, expect outside help from the organization.

Which devil are you investing in?

Hopefully Lazar and Mercer continue their strong play. However, Vanecek and Hamilton can’t really hurt the team any more than they have recently.

Obviously, players decline over the course of a season, and it’s still relatively early to make impulsive decisions and assumptions. But things need to change quickly, before the devil digs a hole too deep to climb out.

I don’t think anyone (except maybe Rangers fans) wants the Devils to be in the same conversation as the Edmonton Oilers…

