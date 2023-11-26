New Delhi: The first day of the 12th edition of “Insight: The DNA of Success” started with a resounding success with the participation of over 240 entrepreneurs and business experts from eighteen countries, 28 resource leaders and a talk by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation; Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT and Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Abhishek Ganguly, Founder and CEO, Agilitas Sports Pvt Ltd; and Dr. Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech International Limited. The theme of this edition of Insight is “Blooming in Emerging India”.

Talking about the long history of entrepreneurship in India and the need to promote it in India’s current environment, Sadhguru said, “We need to create a safety net for failure in this culture. This is necessary to awaken the feeling of adventure among the people. When someone fails, if there is no safety net and they fall straight down the road, people will become risk averse which will kill the spirit of entrepreneurship.

Full of insights about the use of technology in business, Shri Rajeev Chandrashekhar’s conversation with Sadhguru was one of the highlights of the first day of Sadhguru Academy’s Insight programme, in which the Minister discussed how the Digital India Act is in the pipeline And will be relevant in addressing it. “Disadvantages of AI”. Sadhguru shared that the aspiration of those who care about a just and equal world has always been “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” He emphasized that digital technology is essential to create such a world.

Speaking at length on the opportunities and challenges of Artificial Intelligence, Internet usage and the role of social media platforms in creating a trusted digital environment, the Minister said that by 2026, India is expected to have the largest presence on the global Internet with 1.2. Billions of people have direct access to the Internet without any intermediation: “Today we have 845 million Indians on the Internet. We are the largest internet connected country in the world. However, we also have 400 million Indians who are not on the internet. So we are also the largest unincorporated nation in the world. But by 2026, we expect 1.2 billion Indians to have direct, unmediated access to the Internet. “And we will certainly be the largest presence we have ever had on the global internet.”

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and MD, Bharat Biotech, delivered an inspiring session in which he talked about his journey to develop India’s Covid vaccine Covaxin against all odds, the intuitive decisions he has taken as an entrepreneur and his advice to fellow entrepreneurs. Advised to predict future changes in advance. Talking about the importance of skill set rather than degree, Dr. Ella said, “I think skill set is very powerful in doing innovation or entrepreneurship. The degree is one point, but the skill set is very important. I always believe this.”

Abhishek Ganguly of Agilitas had an engaging session where he shared his background in Bhagalpur, from being a professional and working at PUMA to becoming an entrepreneur, building his business, its work culture, fundraising, during COVID Talked about the challenges faced and more. Talking about what makes a business successful, Mr Ganguly said, “I don’t believe [in] The founder sets the logic of the company. I believe the founder probably provides the platform and if it’s not everyone’s company and everyone is not motivated to make any journey in the business, it will never be successful.

The next two days of Insight will feature other knowledgeable speakers such as Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder, Ola; Vinod K Dasari, Chairman, Vineeta Health and Tresa Motors; and Mithun Sacheti, Founder and MD, Caratlane.

In Insight: The DNA of Success, participants are being guided by 28 resource leaders who are working with small groups of participants to enable them to get the best insights from the programme. The program is being moderated by BS Nagesh, Founder-Train; Non-Executive Chairman, Shoppers Stop Ltd. and Ashutosh Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra First Choice Wheels.

Over the past decade, Sadhguru Academy’s (formerly Isha Leadership Academy) flagship program, “Insight: The DNA of Success,” has become one of the most sought-after business leadership programs in the world. Earlier, the program participants have been mentored by luminaries like Ratan Tata, NR Narayana Murthy, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, GM Rao, KV Kamath, Ajay Piramal, Harsh Mariwala, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Pawan Goenka, among many others.

For more information: ishainsight.org

Source: m.timesofindia.com