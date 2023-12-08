Development of data-driven and AI-enabled HR adobe stock

The pulse of any organization lies not just in its products or services but in its people.

At the heart of managing, developing and retaining people is human resources (HR), a function that has grown far from its early beginnings.

HR now acts as a compass, guiding businesses through the changing landscape of the corporate world. Based on my new book’Data-driven HR: How to use AI, analytics and data to drive performance‘ (2nd ed.), Let’s trace the evolution of HR – focusing on its past and present while also providing a glimpse of what the future of work will hold.

Early Beginnings of Human Resources

The late 19th century was a time of enormous technological and social change, partly due to the Industrial Revolution. Industrialization accelerated at an unprecedented rate, and many previously manual processes became mechanized, fundamentally changing the work people did every day.

Business owners, now in charge of larger workforces, hired people to manage employee relations, leading to the birth of human resources departments. Initially, HR was tasked with “personnel management”, which included basic administrative functions such as maintaining employee records and managing wages and salaries (as opposed to taking care of people).

Human resources departments in this era were primarily reactive, addressing issues rather than proactively strategizing for better working conditions or employee satisfaction. There was little foresight about employees’ needs or wants. The primary concern was to ensure smooth operations.

During the Progressive Era – a period of social activism aimed at defeating poverty, corruption, and exploitation of labor – the focus of human resources became focused on managing relationships with employees and handling complaints. Human resources professionals were also responsible for ensuring that organizations complied with labor laws.

In the 1960s and 1970s, HR began to focus on organizational development and strategic planning. Human resources professionals work to align their departments’ practices and processes with their organizations’ goals.

In the 1980s and 1990s, HR continued to change. Human resources departments began to view employees not as mere “personnel” but as valuable human resources who could contribute to the overall success of the organization. During this time period, we focused more on the importance of performance management and employee development.

The adoption of HR information systems (HRIS) provided HR professionals with access to large amounts of data and enabled the automation of specific HR tasks such as recordkeeping and benefits administration. This set the stage for a new era of data-driven HR.

Human Resources in the Digital Age (21st Century to Today)

Beginning in the 2000s, talent management systems allowed organizations to better track and manage employee performance and development. With these systems, HR professionals had access to sophisticated data analysis tools that gave them the ability to make more data-driven decisions about managing talent.

The introduction of big data took this a step further, shifting HR into a more data-driven function. With the ability to collect, analyze, and interpret large sets of data, HR departments can gain deeper insights into employee performance, satisfaction, and engagement. This paved the way for predictive analytics, empowering HR professionals to anticipate issues and proactively address them.

At the same time, digital innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, people analytics, blockchain, and virtual reality (VR) began to redefine the landscape of HR. AI and machine learning automated mundane tasks and helped HR teams personalize learning and development programs, while people analytics offered a magnifying lens into workforce trends and employee behavior. Meanwhile, blockchain improves data security, and VR creates immersive, realistic training scenarios.

An unexpected challenge—the COVID-19 pandemic—continued to push the boundaries of modern HR. The transition to remote work required massive adjustments in HR practices. To keep decentralized teams engaged, productive, and mentally healthy, HR professionals had to innovate. This change, although challenging, broadened the horizons of HR and strengthened its importance in managing the dynamics of the modern workforce.

The evolution of HR: reflecting on the past, preparing for the future

During its decades-long evolution, HR has become a critical, strategic function for organizations of all sizes.

HR has moved beyond managing employee needs and shaping organizational culture to digital transformation and data-driven decision making. As the field of HR continues to evolve, harnessing the potential of data will be paramount.