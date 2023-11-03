Developing markets will lead the next wave of chocolate and nut growth: OFI

As well as supplying cocoa, coffee, dairy and spices, the company (the new operating group born from Olam) is the number one supplier of all seven major nuts and the world’s largest independent hazelnut supplier. Such is its scope, it claims to supply enough hazelnuts to produce 673 million jars of hazelnut spread each year.

From OFI’s sourcing and processing operations in Turkey (which accounts for approximately three-quarters of global production) its hazelnuts are exported around the world as an ingredient in a variety of sweet and savory products ranging from chocolates and pralines to spreads and oils. Is. Doing this requires a wide range of nuts and flavors in customized formats (including natural, blanched, chopped, chopped, chopped, roasted, organic, paste and oil) to accommodate modern consumer preferences. .

The Singapore-based company is therefore confident that it is well-positioned to take advantage of the ‘health halo’ enjoyed by nuts among end consumers due to their high amounts of unsaturated fats, fibre, calcium, iron potassium and protein. Nuts can also support front of pack labeling. Nutrition-based schemes like Nutri-Score consider nuts to have a positive impact on the overall nutrition score. There is also an opportunity to use them in savory snacks in the UK, due to the country’s exemption from HFSS regulation.

health and enjoyment

Importantly, however, nuts can provide both health and indulgence, and the importance of hazelnut is linked to chocolate and confectionery, where it dominates the category and is the top flavor for launch in Europe. Ofi is busy bringing sensory and functional benefits to new or existing products. This has seen classic combinations such as chocolate and hazelnut evolve to include additional flavor notes such as salt or spice. For example, think of a bar with hazelnuts coated with warm honey.

This type of innovation is exciting, said Swaroop Joshi, OFI’s vice president of sales and marketing, adding that three-quarters of hazelnut production is for the chocolate category. Categories like ice cream, muesli, protein powder, nut milk are ‘slowly growing’, he said. “But even today the industry is dependent on chocolate confectionery consumption,

Developing Market Development Keys

The company has seen a steady growth of around 4-5% in annual consumption of hazelnuts over the last few years. The company is now keen to capitalize on the huge growth potential seen in the chocolate category in developing markets. “I come from India myself and I first saw hazelnuts when I was in my mid-20s,” Joshi revealed. “I didn’t know there was something called hazelnuts that were made into a paste and added to chocolate spread.”

He expects growth in chocolate and hazelnut consumption to accelerate as consumers in developing markets appreciate the taste. He claimed that Europeans typically eat 6-7 kg of chocolate a year. In China, this number is currently only 100 grams. “In markets like China, India, Brazil, Pakistan – that’s where the growth will come from.”

Hazelnuts also have growth potential in the snacking category, he said. For example, in Turkey it is common to eat salted or caramelized hazelnuts as a snack.

“Around the world you won’t see hazel alongside cashews, peanuts and almonds on snack shelves,​ He noted. “We believe this is an unknown market and we are trying to make some inroads into it to see if it can be better explored.,

Source: www.foodnavigator.com