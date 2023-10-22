Developing Entrepreneurial Skills in Senior High School: Opportunities, Challenges

One of the objectives of the K to 12 program, as embodied in Republic Act No. 10533, otherwise known as the Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013, is: “High school preparation for college, vocational and technical careers Broadening the goals of education “to include opportunities in the rapidly changing and increasingly globalized environment as well as creative arts, sports and entrepreneurial employment.”

Last week, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte met with Go Negosio founder Joey Concepcion to discuss the possibilities of incorporating entrepreneurial skills into the Grade 11 and Grade 12 senior high school curriculum. He welcomed Go Negosyo’s initiative and stressed the need for DepEd’s assistance in improving its agriculture and fisheries schools. He said the program could also open avenues for DepEd to utilize its unused lands to teach children basic gardening and farming skills. He said that entrepreneurship counseling can become a part of co-curricular activities; Preparatory activities can begin before DepEd can begin operating the Advanced Senior High School curriculum in the next school year.

Even as future directions are being set to further enhance the quality of basic education, it is important to acknowledge the assessment conducted by the Philippine Business for Education (PBED), an advocacy formed by leaders of the country’s top corporations, that The following aspects of the learning crisis need to be addressed: First, while 82.4 percent of the population aged 25 and above has completed primary education, “the completion rate of secondary education for the said group has dropped significantly to 30.5 percent.” Has been; The completion rate for a bachelor’s or equivalent degree dropped even further to 24.4 percent”; And another: “While 49 percent of the richest decile participate in higher education, only 17 percent of those in the poorest decile can do so.”

PBed also draws attention to the country’s disappointing performance in PISA, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD), international student assessment programme, which measures 15-year-olds’ ability to apply knowledge and skills in reading, mathematics and science. Measures. Real life challenges. According to the 2018 PISA report: “The Philippines ranked last among the 79 participating countries and economies in reading and second in science and mathematics. As many as 78 percent of students in the Philippines failed to reach minimum levels of proficiency in each of the three PISA subjects. Equally troubling is this: “The low share of 15-year-olds represented in PISA reflects the large proportion of school dropouts and out-of-school youth in the country.”

Despite this gloomy scenario, digital acceleration and the emergence of social media platforms are twin developments that have increased the prospects for aspiring entrepreneurs among senior high school students to achieve a more auspicious future for themselves and their families. Can.

Source: mb.com.ph