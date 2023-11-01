Developer cancels plans for 2 NJ offshore wind farms. Murphy Reps Company became angry.

Danish company Ørsted announced Tuesday night that it will “cease development” for New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm, as well as plans for its second project.

It’s a blow to Gov. Phil Murphy’s ambitious clean energy goals and a surprising development for environmentalists who support the energy option, which was once thought to be operational at the Jersey Shore between 2025 and 2026.

Murphy criticized the company’s decision in a statement, calling it “disgraceful.”

The development comes four months after the Democratic-controlled state Legislature passed a bill, which Murphy, a Democrat, signed into law, allowing Orsted, the world’s largest offshore wind developer, to help keep the Ocean Wind 1 project running. Allowed $1 billion in tax credits for. ,

“The current market situation with supply chain challenges, project delays and rising interest rates poses a challenge to our offshore projects in the US, and particularly our offshore project Ocean Wind 1, which is due to break ground in the third quarter of 2023,” said Mads Nipper. “There has been significant damage.” Orsted’s group president and CEO said in a statement issued on Tuesday night.

“Therefore, as part of our ongoing review of our U.S. offshore wind portfolio,” Nipper said in reference to the company’s interim financial report for the first nine months of the year, “we have decided to pause the development of Ocean Wind 1. Have done and sea breeze 2.

Orsted spokespeople did not provide additional comment Tuesday night and the full interim report will not be released until Wednesday, according to the company’s website.

Murphy said in his statement that Orsted’s “decision to abandon its commitments to New Jersey is outrageous and calls into question the company’s credibility and capability.”

“As recently as several weeks ago, the company made public statements regarding the feasibility and progress of the Ocean Wind 1 project,” Murphy said.

“In recognition of the challenges inherent in large and complex projects, my Administration, in partnership with legislative leadership, emphasized critical protections to ensure that New Jersey will receive $300 million to support the offshore wind sector, If Orsted’s New Jersey projects fail to move forward,” the governor added in reference to controversial legislation that was set to give Orsted tax credits for wind farms.

It’s unclear how much money state ratepayers will get back.

Murphy has long focused on advancing clean energy goals in the state to combat climate change during his tenure – partly through ocean wind projects. He said Tuesday that he had instructed his administration to “review all legal rights and remedies and take all necessary steps to ensure that Ørsted fully and expeditiously “respects its obligations.”

Tim Sullivan, chief executive of the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, said Tuesday night’s tax credits provided in legislation signed in July were earmarked to support Ocean Wind 1 only if Orsted builds the project.

“Now they get nothing from that bill,” Sullivan said. Said in a statement.

New Jersey has seen many obstacles in the long and difficult road to developing offshore wind farms off its shores. The latest incident comes a week before elections for all 120 seats in the Democratic-controlled state legislature. In addition to casting some doubt on the state’s upcoming offshore wind development, the canceled projects also have a negative impact on President Joe Biden’s administration’s larger plans to gain a foothold in offshore wind off the U.S. coast and the clean energy industry as a whole .

In the Garden State, long considered a leader in wind energy, Murphy has repeatedly said in recent months that he is optimistic the project will still succeed despite cost concerns.

what does the future hold?

Republicans including U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd District, and Senate Minority Leader Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, expressed Pleased with latest developments Tuesday

Some comments were in line with a year of objections to offshore wind plans – namely excessive claims projects were being rushed through or unfounded allegations that sonar mapping for noise and turbines was causing an increase in marine mammal strandings.

Still, some Democratic leaders have also raised concerns.

The lack of evidence linking whale and dolphin deaths to offshore wind hasn’t stopped the topic from troubling some New Jersey voters as Republicans attempt to further cut into 20 years of Democratic control in Trenton. Are. Companies with interests in fossil fuels have also been linked to funding local opposition to offshore wind.

Claims range from the turbine blades potentially spoiling ocean views to threatening local Jersey Shore economies and destroying the habitats that regional fishing industries rely on.

Despite being proposed 20 years ago, no offshore wind turbines currently operate off the New Jersey coast.

Murphy’s administration had previously approved three offshore wind projects – including two projects from Danish wind developer Ørsted – and consisted of approximately 300 wind turbines that would provide 3,700 megawatts of power. The state sought more projects after the governor increased his initial goal from 7,500 megawatts of offshore wind power generation by 2035 to 11,000 by 2040.

Recently, Ørsted’s Ocean Wind 1 – which was initially designed to power about 500,000 homes – received approval by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to begin onshore construction, but the company has yet to begin offshore construction. Awaited additional federal permits before.

The speed bumps for clean energy infrastructure are very high.

Orsted leaders first hinted to investors in August that issues such as challenging supply chains, rising interest rates and the lack of new tax credits could force it to write off losses of more than $2.2 billion and mean closing its planned Eastern Waterfront development may have to be cancelled. The company also cited supply chain and interest rates for the two-year delay in project work.

In early October Orsted guaranteed $100 million to build New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm, noting that it would lose that money – thus returning it to ratepayers – if the project went through. The work will not start till December 2025.

“I have always been extremely concerned about what this project means for our precious marine life, our commercial fishing industry, our recreational fishing industry and our tourism industry,” said State Senator Michael Testa, R- Cumberland, who is running for re-election and has long opposed the Orsted project, said Tuesday night. “I also always questioned whether it was an economically viable deal.”

New Jersey’s top two state lawmakers — state Senate President Nick Scutari, D-Union, and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex — said in a joint statement Tuesday night that Orsted “will meet his commitments to meet those goals.” Failed repeatedly to do so, and their failure now impedes our clean energy efforts.”

“We will continue to move forward and build a strong green energy economy that is both built by and built on union labor,” he said. “However, these projects cannot be realized without full ratepayer protections. We will utilize every taxpayer protection included in prior law and make all necessary legislative changes to protect New Jersey residents moving forward.

Tensions have increased locally with several ongoing lawsuits, including the first federal lawsuit against Cape May County agencies, alleging the county and others were lax in their federal approval for project work due to potential impacts on the environment. Was accused of.

Federal agencies, including BOEM, the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, have requested that large whales remain stranded, which in many cases are caused by ship strikes, entanglement in fishing gear, and warming waters caused by climate change. And are associated with the movement of animals. Traveling to new areas to locate prey and thus move closer to heavy ship traffic.

Planning for Ocean Wind 1 has been in the works since 2019 and calls for 98 offshore wind turbines reaching more than 850 feet about 15 miles off the coasts of Cape May and Atlantic counties. Project designs for Ocean Wind 2 were not released.

Ørsted said Tuesday it intended to “retain the seabed lease area and consider the best options as part of an ongoing portfolio review.”

In an email statement, David Hardy, group EVP and CEO Americas, Orsted, said Tuesday night: “The company is committed to the US renewable energy industry, including offshore wind and land-based technologies. The Board today decided to take (final investment decision) on Revolution Wind, a 50/50 joint venture with Eversource.

In addition to Revolution Wind, which will benefit Rhode Island and Connecticut, the company also said construction will continue on the South Fork Wind 1 project in New York.

Jeff Tittel, an environmental activist and former director of the New Jersey Sierra Club, said that the Orsted projects were “mismanaged from the beginning” and that the cancellation blamed the company for not listening to the public nor considering local needs and Accused of understanding politics.

Murphy said Tuesday that “although today is a setback, the future of offshore wind in New Jersey remains strong… I am committed to ensuring that New Jersey becomes the global leader in offshore wind – which is vital to our economic, environmental And is vital for a clean energy future.”

Ed Potosnak, executive director of the New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, said Tuesday he was disappointed to hear the news of the canceled ocean wind projects.

However, with the state’s ongoing commitment and additional companies bidding to develop offshore wind farms near New Jersey and elsewhere in the U.S., he said he remains optimistic.

“We have the highest rates of asthma here,” he said, pointing to the latest estimates from the American Lung Association. “And we can replace that with offshore wind.”

Our journalism needs your support. please subscribe today NJ.com,

steven rodas can be reached at [email protected], Follow her on X et @stevenrodasnj,

brent johnson can be reached at [email protected], Follow her on X et @johnsb01,

Source: www.nj.com