Deutsche executive who led Trump relationship recalls 'whale hunt' for real estate tycoon

The woman at the center of Deutsche Bank’s business relationship with the Trump Organization accompanied the then-future president, who was known at the time as a private citizen and real estate tycoon, during testimony Wednesday in the company’s civil fraud trial. Told about the search for a lucrative business relationship. ,

On November 29, 2011, Rosemary Vrablik, managing director of Deutsche Bank, sent an email to fellow company executive Marcus Mitchell: “We are hunting whales.”

In the language of private wealth management, Vrablik said on the witness stand in New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday that “whale hunting” is having a relationship with a “very high net worth individual.”

Defense witness corroborates New York Attorney General Letitia James’ statement about the origins of the Deutsche-Trump relationship, which began with a phone call to Jared Kushner, the former president’s son-in-law, about a bid to buy the famous golf course Doral . Club in South Florida.

Donald J. Trump announces his purchase by the Trump Organization of the Doral Hotel & Country Club with his daughter Ivanka Trump to the media before the start of the first round of the World Golf Championship-Cadillac Championship at the TPC Blue Monster at Doral Golf Resort. And Spa in Miami on March 8, 2012. David Canon/Getty Images

Evidence presented earlier in the trial showed that Ivanka Trump initiated a conversation shortly thereafter.

In a message on December 6, 2011, Ivanka Trump told Vrablik: “My father and I look forward very much to meeting with you tomorrow to discuss Doral. […] I have attached our investment memorandum as well as some basic information on our golf and hotel portfolio.

That introduction led to Deutsche Bank becoming the largest single lender to Trump and his company, financing the purchase of Doral in Florida for millions of dollars; the transformation of the historic Old Post Office in Washington, DC into the former Trump International Hotel; And the Trump Chicago skyscraper.

For the better part of a week, Trump’s defense team has been calling high-ranking Deutsche executives to further its arguments that the bank was not the victim of fraud and that they were a sophisticated party capable of conducting due diligence.

In that effort, Trump’s lawyer Jesus Suarez showed Vrablik a series of emails showing Deutsche executives’ enthusiasm about their relationship with Trump.

In an email on March 8, 2013, Vrablik told Ivanka Trump how impressed she was with Doral’s development.

“I’m so glad we met you and you showed us the new rooms,” Vrablik wrote. “They look amazing!”

Vrablik described the former president’s daughter as his “main contactee” in the transactions at issue, and he praised Ivanka Trump and her father for being such “great clients” in another email on August 7, 2014.

“Your family is now among the top 10 revenue generating names in asset and wealth management, and he is thrilled with how it has grown,” Vrablik wrote in the message.

The conversion of the old post office into the Trump International Hotel required a government investigation into the former president’s financial statements. The Attorney General alleges that Trump misled the government to obtain approval.

In an email on February 8, 2012, Vrablik described to a fellow Deutsche executive how Trump had passed both his and the government’s investigations.

“I think they might as well pass the government’s KYC,” Vrablik wrote, using the acronym for rules that force financial institutions to “Know Your Customer.”

Before the trial began, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Angoron found Trump, his two sons, two of his business associates and several of his corporate entities liable under the top case filed against them by New York Attorney General Letitia James. The Attorney General’s lawsuit makes seven claims against Trump under New York Executive Law 63(12), which punishes acts of “persistent and repeated fraud and illegality.”

Under the top count, Engoron found, it was irrelevant whether the bank was satisfied with its business relationship with the Trump family — or whether any damages were incurred. The remaining six claims require the Attorney General to show that Trump intended to fraudulently inflate his wealth on financial statements in an effort to mislead banks and insurers. The state must also show that the alleged fraud was “material”, a legal term of art referring to its importance to a party to the transaction.

According to the Attorney General, Trump’s inflated financial statements caused banks to offer him lower interest rates than they otherwise would have agreed to, leading to an estimated $168 million in lost earnings.

Vrablik’s testimony continues.

Source: themessenger.com