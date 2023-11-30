Deutsche Bank scores another big win on Lehman Brothers loan

(Bloomberg) — Deutsche Bank AG and other creditors who held murky notes issued by Lehman Brothers before its collapse were handed a major victory by a London court, setting the first payment for next month after years of wrangling.

Most read from Bloomberg

Enhanced Capital Advantaged Preferred Securities (ECAPS), once considered worthless and sold for almost nothing, were worth £390 million ($495 million), according to Wednesday’s ruling by the U.K. High Court and Bloomberg calculations. Can pay more than. This would be more than double the award investors received from the previous court decision.

This is one of the last issues before Lehman to be decided and its loans may eventually be liquidated. So much money has been recovered from Lehman’s UK arm by the administrators of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP that the question over who should be paid first remains highly controversial. Creditors who had little hope of getting anything back now have money.

Judge Robert Hildyard said, “This decision belongs to the next installment of the Lehman saga.” “This arises from the unusual circumstance of the administration process resulting in not a shortfall, but a significantly greater recovery than the claims of unrelated creditors.”

The case effectively pits Deutsche Bank and other ECAPS holders against Lehman’s US holding company, which has a competing claim on funds recovered in the defunct lender’s London subsidiary. Both claims were subject to other debts, but senior lenders have already been paid in full and creditors are awaiting further funds to be sent.

Read more: Deutsche Bank headed for big win as Lehman’s final legal battle ends

Deutsche Bank and New York-based Whitefort Capital Management LP are two members of the lender committee of the general partner of the ECAPS notes, according to people familiar with the matter. Other investors in the note include Barclays PLC, Fairlawn Capital Management and Carvel Investors.

In a trial last year, a handful of distressed debt investors prevailed because the ECAPS claim was found to be ahead of Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. (LBHI), but there was an outstanding question about statutory interest on that claim. Statutory interest is a fee that a creditor can charge for late payments, and in the UK it is charged at a rate of 8% per year.

Hildyard decided that the statutory interest on the ECAPS notes was ahead of the repayment of principal on the competing loan, leaving LBHI further down in the pecking order when it came to obtaining the money. That decision boosted payouts to ECAPS holders, potentially adding £221 million, according to an agreement established between the two parties before Wednesday’s ruling and Bloomberg calculations.

According to a notice issued on Wednesday, the initial payment to ECAPS holders will be sent on December 8.

LBHI is currently set to recover a much lower payment on its subordinated loans, but may challenge the decision in the UK Court of Appeal.

Whether there will be enough money to pay the entire claim will depend on how many more of PwC’s administrators are able to recover from the UK bankruptcy. In the judgment, Hildyard cited the administrators’ estimate of between £233 million and £490 million for the surplus to be distributed to creditors.

Lehman’s European arm lost a case last year in long-running litigation relating to crisis-era credit default swaps, but a report from administrators PwC in April said it was likely the decision would be appealed. . Success in that case could increase payouts to creditors such as Deutsche Bank and LBHI.

(Updated with details of interim payments and note holders.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com