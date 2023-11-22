Deutsche Bank analysis: More central banks are now cutting interest rates than raising them

More central banks are now cutting rates than raising rates, according to Deutsche Bank analysis.

However, there may not be a major easing cycle unless the US enters a recession.

The Fed has kept rates steady since July after 11 hikes since March 2022, fueling speculation it was moving away from its tightening cycle.

Central banks around the world have been raising interest rates steadily over the past 18 months to tame inflation – but some are now cutting them.

For the first time since January 2021, more central banks are cutting rates than raising rates, according to a report released by Deutsche Bank research strategist Jim Reid. Business Insider reviewed the report, which was released Tuesday.

The trend began last month, when 10 central banks cut rates — more than those that raised rates over the same time period, according to Reed’s analysis of 81 central banks around the world.

This trend continued this month with five Central banks – including those of Brazil and Peru – have cut rates so far.

While major central banks like the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are keeping rates steady for now, there is speculation that they too will start raising rates in the coming months.

Swiss bank UBS said last week it expects the Fed to cut rates as the U.S. economy enters a recession around the second or third quarter of next year.

The global trend of interest rate cuts will provide relief to debtors as it will reduce the cost of borrowing for anything from mortgages to credit cards.

However, the Fed is not cutting interest rates, Reed said in his note.

“I would say that unless there is a recession in the US, it would be hard to see a major imminent global easing cycle,” Reed wrote, according to MarketWatch. This, he said, is because inflation in major economies is still around the target level.

The Fed has raised interest rates 11 times through March 2022 to tame rising inflation, which rose 3.2% in October from a year earlier. That’s still above the Fed’s 2% inflation target.

“What’s interesting right now is that the cut is priced on a soft-landing scenario,” Reed wrote. “So, I think they may be right for the wrong reasons, and ultimately you will see more of a price undercut due to the hard landing. What’s to come is interesting.”

Source: www.businessinsider.com