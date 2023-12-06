Detroit unveils wireless EV charging roadway

Listen to the article 3 minutes This audio is automatically generated. If you have any feedback please let us know.

A transportation innovation district in Detroit recently demonstrated a wireless charging roadway, technology that aims to allow EVs to charge their batteries without having to plug in while either driving on the road or parked.

The quarter-mile electric road was designed by Electron, which was awarded a $1.9 million contract by the Michigan Department of Transportation in early 2022 to develop the wireless charging roadway. The road is one of a series of technologies designed at Michigan Central, a billion-dollar innovation center and subsidiary of Ford Motor Company.

To enable the electric road, workers installed rubber-coated copper coils beneath the road, which is located on the Michigan Central campus in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood. When EVs equipped with electron receivers pass through embedded copper coils on the road, the batteries are charged wirelessly. Michigan Central and Electron demonstrated the wireless charging technology with a Ford E-Transit commercial van equipped with an Electron receiver on a strip of road last week.

As EVs gain popularity, ensuring that charging infrastructure is both available and accessible has been a priority for automakers and governments. In July, BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Stellantis and Mercedes-Benz said they were joining forces in a joint venture to install at least 30,000 high-power electric vehicle chargers on major highways and urban areas in North America. Will cooperate. The first charging station in the US will open next summer.

Yesterday, the automaker’s commercial arm Ford Pro and utility provider Xcel Energy said they will partner to install 30,000 EV charging stations for commercial fleets by 2030. They’ll start first in Colorado and Wisconsin next year.

The Biden administration also aims to build 500,000 EV chargers across the country.

Roadway charging technology “could be a catalyst to accelerate the interest and acceptance of EVs for all consumers,” Michigan Department of Transportation Director Bradley Wiefrich said in a statement.

Such technology could also reduce “range anxiety” – the fear that an EV battery will drain before it reaches a charging station. However, a recent survey found that a person’s range anxiety actually reduces significantly after purchasing an EV.

Electron is working on similar roads in France, Sweden, Germany, Norway and Italy. The Michigan Wireless Charging Road is expected to be open to the public within the next few years. When completed it will be a mile long.

Source: www.smartcitiesdive.com