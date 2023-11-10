Detroit News: Drone ban is a fly in the face of entrepreneurship and rights

Drone Deer Recovery Inc. Founder Mike Yoder is an entrepreneur. He saw a problem and came up with an innovative solution.

Yoder founded his business in October 2022 to help hunters locate their downed game using advanced unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Wounded deer and other prey tend to flee long distances after being hunted, often into densely wooded areas, making them difficult to locate. With this business, a hunter can connect with a drone operator through their website for assistance in locating a deer after killing it.

But he is not stopping here. Yoder is working to turn his business into the Uber of drone companies. And if you look at the growth, customer satisfaction and the environmentally safe alternative it provides, it may be right.

Yet despite this success, the sky isn’t the limit for Yoder and his drone fleet; The Michigan Department of Natural Resources, along with archaic laws and bureaucracy unwilling to budge, are holding back its growth.

In many of the states where Yoder wants to expand operations, laws banning the use of drones have hindered the company’s growth. For example, Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources informed Yoder that he could not do business in the state. The DNR cited a state law that prohibits using drones to “take” animals.

But Yoder’s business doesn’t take any animals; It simply collects information about the location of prey after they have been hunted and transmits that information to the hunter. Yoder is in the business of communication, not hunting.

Drones are essentially flying cameras with powerful long-zoom lenses and infrared detection capabilities. This allows them to capture real-time photographs of wildlife as they drop down from 400 feet in the air. Rather than aiding hunting, these devices are airborne information collectors and transmitters. And they are far more effective than other tools used by hunters in locating game, such as dogs or trail cameras.

More importantly, drones leave a very small footprint on the environment and do not disturb other wildlife or trample vegetation like dogs do. Since drones are controlled in real time, they can be easily tracked and retrieved when the job is complete. The fact that drones can find dead game quickly is better for the ecosystem as a whole, as faster removal and disposal of dead game reduces the risk that deadly diseases will spread to other wildlife or Will interfere with food or water supplies.

This isn’t the first time Michigan has had a limited number of useful tools in this game. As early as 1887, the state banned the use of dogs to hunt deer. Until 1998 the state did not allow dogs to assist in locating injured animals. Just as laws evolved to allow more efficient methods of finding downed game by allowing the use of dogs, they should also evolve to allow the services of drone deer recovery.

Michigan’s effort to shut down the services of drone deer recovery is a violation of Yoder’s constitutional rights.

Yoder is determined to get drone deer recovery flying in the Great Lakes state. With the help of the Pacific Legal Foundation, he and his company are pushing back against an unconstitutional restriction on their ability to communicate with their clients and expand their business.

Today, drones are used as communication tools in almost every industry. Whether in manufacturing, real estate, academia, or the military, entrepreneurial technology leaders like Yoder enhance the way we do business. Even Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources embraces drone technology for information gathering and dissemination, using it to spot wildlife, assess forest health, and capture the state’s beautiful landscapes.

The department should allow Yoder’s business into Michigan. Drone deer recovery will benefit hunters, the environment, and all Michiganders. Until that day, Yoder will continue to fight for his constitutional rights, sending a clear message that the government should not restrict entrepreneurs by limiting new and innovative methods of communication.

This op-ed was originally published detroit news On 1 November 2023.

Source: pacificlegal.org