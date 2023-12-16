Detroit launches America's first wireless charging road for electric vehicles

Detroit recently celebrated another milestone in automotive innovation by installing the nation’s first electrified wireless-charging public road for electric vehicles. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the City of Detroit opened the section of 14th Street in Detroit’s Michigan Central as the “Mobility Innovation District”. axios , This road will enable EVs to charge their vehicles without having to plug in.

“Detroit has a worldwide reputation as a leader in transportation innovation,” said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Press release , Thanks to an initiative launched by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the city can add “the nation’s first wireless-charging public street to its list of innovations.”

Paving the way for a ‘zero-emission mobility future’

Gov. Whitmer announced a pilot initiative in September 2021 to develop America’s first wireless charging infrastructure on a public road. detroit news informed of. He reportedly said in a pre-recorded video that the state would “electrify the d— roads”. According to Axios, the city will use the quarter-mile stretch of road to test and improve Electron’s established wireless-charging technology in a “real-world environment” before the technology becomes publicly available in the coming years. In 2024, Michigan will seek bids to reconstruct part of US-12 (Michigan Avenue), where the city plans to install more inductive charging along a three-quarter mile stretch.

Electron and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) made a five-year commitment to build an electric road system. Electreon, an Israel-based developer of wireless charging for EVs, is one of more than 60 tech and mobility startups participating in the Detroit NewLab,” an innovation hub housed in what was once a dilapidated Michigan Central train station. , which is currently under renovation by Ford,” Axios explained. The company is already testing its wireless charging technology in several cities in Europe, Israel and China.

“With Michigan’s automotive expertise, we will demonstrate how wireless charging unlocks broader EV adoption, addressing limited range, grid limitations, and battery size and cost,” said Dr. Stephen Tongur, Electron’s vice president of business development. Said. The initiative “paves the way for a future of zero-emission mobility,” Tung thought, “where EVs are the norm, not the exception.”

A potential catalyst for widespread EV acceptance

According to the press release, work to complete the 14th Street experiment is expected to continue through the end of 2023, and testing is scheduled to begin in early 2024. Crews will use a Ford E-Transit electric commercial van equipped with an electron receiver to test the vehicle’s efficiency and operation “and to study potential long-term public transportation opportunities.”

Tongur suggested stoplights or bus stops as suitable locations for the technology. “That’s because the technology requires each car to be above the coils to actually charge,” car and driver Explained. If Electron installs chargers at intersections where cars are parked for long periods of time, “they could get more bang for their buck than installing them on highways.”

MDOT Director Bradley C. Wiefrich said these electrified roads could be a “catalyst to accelerate interest and acceptance of EVs for all consumers.” Making a reliable charging source widely available to EV users “supports both fleet operations and passenger travel without disrupting their commute,” he said, noting that the initiative “will help us move toward a more sustainable future with lower emissions.” “Is leading to.”

Although the initiative may be promising, “There are some caveats to this technological boost for Detroiters,” wrote Emmett White. auto week , Wireless charging technology requires a lot of setup before the average EV can use it: EV owners must install an Electron receiver on their cars to trigger inductive charging coils beneath the road surface. The estimated cost to install the receiver starts at around $3,500, although Electron aims to eventually reduce those costs to around $1,500. “If buying an EV weren’t so expensive, adding this receiver might only make sense for some local owners, at least for now,” White said.

Electron and MDOT have not specified how much energy will be available, and it is unclear whether “this public charging infrastructure will be free to use,” he said. And while some are excited about introducing electrified roads to the American market, “it’s worth remembering how far the industry as a whole will have to go to make on-road charging effective.”

