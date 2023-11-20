Detroit grants 37 cannabis licenses, 13 going to black-owned businesses

By Cedric ‘Big CED’ Thornton

Five of these licenses have been awarded to mostly women-owned businesses

Some businesses in Detroit are getting steamy in a good way — because the city of Detroit has announced it has awarded cannabis licenses to 37 applicants. Thirteen of those have gone to businesses that are majority black owned, five have gone to companies that are majority owned by women, and 21 have gone to companies that are owned by Detroit residents.

“Almost a year ago, the City of Detroit awarded its first round of adult-use limited licenses, with more than 50% of adult-use limited licenses awarded to Detroit residents who own the majority of their businesses, City Council President Pro Temp James Tate said in a written statement.

“16 of those newly licensed business owners in ‘Round One’ are African American. Today, we are continuing the progressive expansion of our cannabis industry with the announcement of the ‘Round Two’ award winners. Congratulations to all those who There have been challenges to get to where we are, and I’m excited for the future as we continue to provide legitimate opportunities for Detroiters within an industry that previously shut them out.

The City of Detroit’s Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship (OMVE) said the licenses distributed in this second round went to businesses that have demonstrated the potential to succeed in the sector. This round includes businesses that will become adult-use cannabis retailers, micro businesses and designated consumption establishment licenses.

“We congratulate all of the successful applicants who have been awarded licenses in Round 2,” said Kim James, director of the Office of Marijuana Ventures and Entrepreneurship. “These individuals and organizations have demonstrated remarkable capacity and commitment to successfully operate while respecting the City’s diversity and equality goals. We are excited to see their contributions to this area and the positive economic impact they will have for the city of Detroit.” OMVE is dedicated to facilitating a transparent and fair licensing process, ensuring that all applicants have an equal opportunity to participate in this growing industry. The office encourages unsuccessful applicants to pursue entrepreneurship and is committed to providing support and guidance for future licensing opportunities.

as per last year cbs detroitThe agency granted 33 adult-use cannabis licenses.

Source: www.blackenterprise.com