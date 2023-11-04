Detroit entrepreneur turned his love for video games into successful mobile business, now he’s inspiring youth – Black Enterprise

By iman milner

Detroit native Tyrell Slappy is the latest entrepreneur to turn his love for video games into profit. His mobile business, Round One Gaming Lab, is an arcade experience that he uses to show inner-city kids alternative paths to success, cbs detroit Report.

Slappy teamed up with his mother and business partner to launch Round One in 2021, and it has quickly become a main attraction for children’s programs in Metro Detroit.

“When we pull up, kids are standing outside cheering, cheering when we pull up,” Slappy said.

And their intrigue in the trailer – which features five plasma screens featuring the latest versions of both PlayStation and Xbox, as well as a variety of the systems’ popular games – doesn’t end at just having a good time. Slappy found that children see business opportunities as potentially fun and attractive for themselves.

“This business is not just a gaming or entrepreneurial role. This is really hope for those kids in the city,” he said.

This hope is something that the young entrepreneur identifies as a part of his mission to move his business forward. After all, he had few role models to look up to when he was a teenager.

“A single mother. ‘Most of the women around me raised me,’” Slappy said. “Whatever influence men had on me, they weren’t always positive. They were in and out of jail. ”

Slappy, who grew up on Detroit’s east side, turned to video games for escape, but never imagined how profitable it would prove to be, CBS Detroit reports.

“I’m just playing games left and right. I never stopped. I have stopped working for sports. I have taken leave. I’ve canceled plans. I love gaming, man,” he said. “You couldn’t have told me that in a million years gaming would be in the state it is in today.”

For Slappy, the mobile aspect of an arcade on wheels allows him to touch as many young lives as possible, and he plans to do just that.

“We don’t want this thing just for barbecues, backyard parties and birthdays. We want to be involved in events that are also the heartbeat of Detroit. Auto Show, and Thanksgiving Parade. We want to be at LCA (Little Caesars Arena), we want to be at Lions tailgates, and we’re getting a lot of business at some of the things we name,” he said.

Related Content: Shiro Games launches crowdfunding campaign to empower women of color in gaming

Source: www.blackenterprise.com