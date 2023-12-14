Deteriorating outlook for realty income

feverish

Realty Income (NYSE:O) announced a month ago that it was going to acquire its closest competitor, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC), in a massive all-stock transaction worth $9.3 billion, resulting in SRC’s latest share price. But you will get about 15% premium. ,

I actually called this out back in 2018 when I wrote that Realty Income should acquire SRC in an all-stock transaction because it would be immediately included in its FFO per share, even if it paid a 10-20% premium. : :

Exactly the same thing happened.

A lot of articles have already been written about this deal and they generally focus on how it is beneficial for both REITs:

Spirit Realty Capital Shareholders got a nice boost on day one and will continue to own Realty Income, a superior REIT in many ways. Better balance sheet, better access to capital, better track record, etc. Some investors would argue that the valuation paid for SRC was too low and if it was an all cash deal I would agree since they are paying a 7.7% cap rate. For assets whose price is close to the 7% limit. But keep in mind that this is an all-stock deal and so management is simply betting that they will perform better in the long run by merging with Realty Income. I think this is a good bet because SRC’s poor track record will likely cause it to trade at a persistent discount to its peers, limiting its growth prospects.

realty incomeOn the other hand, it gets a chance to grow its FFO per share by 2.5% on day one, on a leverage-neutral basis and without raising any new external capital. That’s simply because the O’s are priced at a premium relative to SRC and they’re doing an all-stock deal. Additionally, over time, O may also benefit from an additional 1-2% accretion from management cost savings and other synergies.

But this analysis is very superficial…

There is more to this deal and this is why the market reacted negatively to it the day it was announced:

Since then, the broader REIT market (VNQ) has rallied and O’s share price has recouped these losses.

However, it is necessary to investigate this a little further.

Why didn’t the market like this deal?

I think there are three main reasons why the market doesn’t like this deal:

Reason #1: Diluting Portfolio Quality

Perhaps this is the main reason.

If you’ve followed SRC for a while, you’ll probably know that its focus has historically been on high-yielding properties that are occupied by risky tenants. As a result, the company faced some major difficulties in 2017 when its largest tenant filed for bankruptcy.

Since then, SRC has spun off its distressed assets into a separate REIT and improved the average quality of its portfolio. Nevertheless, its focus has generally been on assets yielding higher yields than realty income due to the high cost of capital.

This means that Realty Income is reducing the average quality of its portfolio by acquiring Spirit Realty Capital. I was very surprised to see that Joey Agri, CEO of Agri Realty (ADC), said he would not be interested in purchasing SRC for this reason:

Reason #2: Realty Income is becoming too big for its own benefit

Another reason the market doesn’t like this deal is its sheer size.

Once the merger is completed, Realty Income will have an enterprise value of approximately $63 billion, which is huge for a pure lease REIT.

Realty Income claims that larger size is an advantage because it leads to economies of scale and greater diversification.

But the market is smart enough to recognize that after a certain size, there are diseconomies of scale as it becomes very difficult to grow.

The bigger you are, the less impact each new acquisition will have, and there are only so many properties for sale at any time.

This is the main reason why many of Realty Income’s closest rivals were growing rapidly even before this merger:

Essential Properties Realty Trust

After this merger, Realty Income will be $10 billion bigger, which is equivalent to the size of a large REIT in itself.

2.5% FFO per share accretion is a win in the near term, but if it hurts the company’s long-term growth rate, it could warrant a lower valuation multiple, despite near-term accretion.

Reason #3: Too little accretion

In the end, you have to ask yourself if it’s all worth it.

Realty Income is reducing the average quality of its portfolio and potentially hurting its long-term growth rate to achieve 2.5% of FFO today.

It appears the market felt the gain wasn’t worth the downside, and that’s why Realty Income’s share price fell 5.7% when the deal was announced.

So should you buy, hold or sell?

I still give it a Buy rating.

Investors forget that every investment has advantages and disadvantages and Realty Income is no exception.

Its advantages are:

It still owns one of the best net lease portfolios in the market.

It generates highly consistent and predictable cash flows that are poised to grow, although at a slightly lower growth rate than some peers.

It has a sector-leading A-rated balance sheet.

It has one of the best track records of all REITs.

Management is completely focused on increasing its monthly dividend.

The main cons are:

Its larger size is forcing it to make more portfolio deals, which risks reducing portfolio quality over time.

Its growth over time will likely underperform some of its competitors.

But in my opinion this is more reflected in the company’s valuation.

Today it is priced at a historically low valuation and high yield:

typical Today FFO multiple ~20-25x 13.2x dividend yield ~4% 5.7%

And it is also priced at a discount compared to its competitors. This is the first time in a long time that Realty Income is the cheapest option in the net lease sector:

FFO multiple FFO multiple dividend yield Realty Income (O) 13.2x 5.7% VICI Properties (VICI) 13.4x 5.4% Agree Realty (ADC) 14.5x 5.0% Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) 13.8x 4.6%

I think the entire sector is undervalued and each of these REITs has unique advantages and disadvantages depending on what you’re looking for.

If you want to maximize total returns then O may not be the best choice as its large size will limit growth prospects.

But if you are a conservative income investor and your goal is to maximize safe income, then Realty Income is arguably the best option at this time and that is why it is suitable for our retirement portfolio.

