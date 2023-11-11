Detained, missing or under investigation: Business leaders facing ‘aggressive’ crackdown in China

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter that breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

Business leaders in China are under intense pressure as the country’s leader Xi Jinping steps up regulatory crackdowns on companies and tightens his control over the economy.

This year, more than a dozen top officials from sectors including technology, finance and real estate have gone missing, been detained or are under corruption investigation.

Even international consulting companies are embroiled in this matter. They face increasing risks in the world’s second-largest economy, including the possibility of police raids and detention of workers.

The crackdown, driven by the Communist Party’s desire for control and its growing concerns about national security, continues even as China’s economy has faltered, with private investment falling since June.

Even as Beijing has tried to reassure entrepreneurs and foreign investors that China is open for business, experts say a steady stream of investigations – including detention cases – is troubling authorities.

“Over the past decade, China has entered a new phase of regulatory controls over the private sector and foreign investors,” said Doug Guthrie, professor and director of China Initiatives at Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management.

“The message was clear: regardless of the global financial situation, if you are a Chinese company, you will work with the Chinese government first; And if you don’t, you’ll face significant consequences,” Guthrie said.

This week, Cover News, a state-owned media outlet, reported that the founder and CEO of DouYu, a Chinese live-streaming service backed by Tencent, had been out of touch in recent days, citing unconfirmed reports that they were being investigated. Was going.

It did not say which officials were behind the possible investigation.

Another state-owned outlet, The Paper, reported that Chen had been missing since October.

A spokesperson for DouYu told CNN that its “business operations remain normal,” adding that it would announce “any significant news or content activities” “in a timely manner.”

Chen’s disappearance comes five months after the Cyberspace Administration of China launched an onsite inspection of Douyu to investigate “serious” problems related to the platform, including alleged pornography and “obscene” content, according to a May statement from the internet watchdog. .

Another executive, Zhao Bingxian, a businessman known as “China’s Warren Buffett” because of his reputation for making lucrative investments, was detained by authorities, his company Wuhua Pharmaceutical said on Monday.

The Shenzhen-listed company said in an exchange filing without elaborating that Zhao was assisting supervisory and anti-corruption agencies in the investigation. It said the investigation was not related to the company.

Zhao is the chairman of Wuhua Pharmaceutical and several other listed companies. A former banker, he has invested in several Chinese companies since 2000 and floated their shares on the public markets of mainland China and Hong Kong.

Earlier this year, Chinese authorities indicated they would end their campaigns against tech and financial companies as part of a policy shift aimed at focusing on economic growth.

But Guthrie said this type of “aggressive corporate governance” is still ongoing and will continue in the future.

“Beijing will use selective cases to send a signal to the market that behavior and practices that do not fit with the central government’s goals will not be tolerated,” he said. “The cases of Douyu and Shandong Wuhua are clearly part of this ongoing trend.”

Other top business leaders are also facing scrutiny.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) and the National Supervisory Commission said Zhou Zheng, a former deputy general manager of COFCO Group, China’s largest state-owned food manufacturer and processor, was being investigated.

Zhou was “suspected of seriously violating regulations and laws,” two anti-corruption watchdogs said, without giving further details.

According to the CCDI, Zhou is being investigated following a similar investigation into Zhang Hongli, a former senior executive at the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, one of China’s “Big Four” lenders.

Star investment banker and tech dealmaker Bao Fan was also implicated in this case. In May, Chinese state media reported that Bao was in anti-corruption agency custody since his disappearance in February.

The commission has investigated more than a dozen senior executives at the country’s most important financial institutions so far this year, according to a previous CNN analysis of statements posted on the CCDI’s website.

no end in sight

This year’s crackdown has horrified the business community in China, but it is not unfamiliar. Xi launched a sweeping regulatory crackdown on the private sector in 2020, wiping trillions of dollars off the market value of Chinese companies worldwide. Five years ago, there was a series of disappearances of top officials.

The decline in business sentiment is clear. Recent official data showed that private sector investment declined by 0.6% in the first nine months of this year, while the state sector increased by 7.2%.

In the third quarter, the scale of foreign direct investment slipped into negative territory for the first time since 1998, underscoring capital outflows.

Beijing has taken a number of measures to try to restore confidence, including a 31-point plan in July promising to improve the business environment, but experts say these may not be enough to mitigate the damage. Can.

People wear protective masks while walking on a bridge over the Liangma River in Beijing on May 24. – Kevin Frayer/Getty Images

Fresh cases of disappearance or detention of officials will not boost investor sentiment.

Guthrie said, “Foreign companies that are trying to gain access to China’s vast consumer markets on a large scale, and particularly through closely regulated sectors – namely technology, finance and education – are attempting to do so. Have been – some of them will undoubtedly be scared.”

Mauro Guillen, a professor of multinational management at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, said it would further harm China’s investment outlook.

He said global investors are already weary of rising tensions between China and the West, as well as the country’s sluggish growth and huge corporate debt.

“President Xi is prioritizing geopolitical influence over the economy, without fully realizing that you need a strong economy to have influence in the world,” Guillen said. ,[He] The focus should be on development for a few more decades.

