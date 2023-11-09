About two months ago, Dubai-based crypto exchange platform JPEX decided to “cease operations” after Hong Kong regulators took notice of their activities.

immediate result

At the time, JPEX’s Earn program was singled out by executives as a major point of contention with the platform. From there things took a strange turn, as the exchange shut down operations practically overnight and restricted withdrawals by imposing a 99% withdrawal fee – thus disabling them without actually blocking them. Access to the platform and its mobile apps was also increasingly blocked by authorities.

“Since September 13, 2023, the SFC has suddenly made a series of allegations against the operating model and promotion methods of our platform, which we strongly oppose because they were imposed without investigation or review.”

Following these events JPEX representatives abandoned their booth at a local crypto event of which they were one of the main sponsors.

Platinum sponsor, JPEX leaves its booth #token2049 on the second day. On the other hand, their logo looks quite similar to that of FTX. Is that a sign? pic.twitter.com/KZw9o5vNgF – Joy (@joyxspacelatte) 14 September 2023

Shortly thereafter, the South China Morning Post reported that Hong Kong authorities were searching for people associated with the exchange who were believed to be at the center of an alleged $178 million fraud.

However, those who have been arrested – while still under investigation – are suspected to be the same people behind the actual decision-making process. However, some of the real authors of the alleged misconduct have reportedly been found in neighboring Taiwan.

Four arrested, two released

According to Taiwanese newspaper CNA, Chang Tung-ying, the chief JPEX partner of the exchange’s Taiwan office, has been arrested and is currently in police custody. According to Taiwanese police, a local lecturer named Shi Yu, who is closely linked to the exchange, is also in custody.

Two other men, surnamed Liu and Niu, were also arrested. Niu has been released after giving a statement to the police. Liu is also released, though in exchange for a (relatively small) bond worth $1,550.

A local singer and former brand ambassador named Nine Chen testified as a witness for Taiwanese prosecutors.

However, the singer has not yet been cleared of wrongdoing. His role in the JPEX failure is still being investigated by Taiwanese authorities and he may be made a defendant in the case.

So far, more than 10,000 people have filed complaints against the exchange in Taiwan, and several thousand people have filed similar complaints in Hong Kong.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com