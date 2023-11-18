Details of the surprise board coup that ousted CEO Sam Altman are revealed at OpenAI – Ars Technica

Enlargement / Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist at OpenAI, speaks at Tel Aviv University on June 5, 2023.

On Friday, OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman in a surprise move, leading to the resignation of Chairman Greg Brockman and three senior scientists. The move surprised even major investor and minority owner Microsoft, reportedly angering CEO Satya Nadella. As Friday night approached, reports emerged that the removal was planned by Chief Scientist Ilya Sutskever due to concerns about the security and speed of OpenAI’s technical deployment.

“This board is fulfilling its duty to the mission of the nonprofit, which is to ensure that OpenAI creates AGI that benefits all of humanity,” Sutskever told staff at an emergency all-hands meeting Friday afternoon. Said, as reported by The Information. ,

Since its inception, OpenAI has pioneered the development of artificial general intelligence (or AGI), a hypothetical technology that would be able to perform any intellectual task that humans can, potentially for large numbers of humans. Can replace them in their jobs.

Internally at OpenAI, insiders say disagreements had emerged over the pace at which Altman was pushing commercialization and development of the company, with Sutskever arguing for slowing things down. Sources told reporter Kara Swisher that OpenAI’s Dev Day event, hosted on November 6, featured Sam as the keynote speaker and promoted consumer-like products among “Altman’s plans to push too far, too fast.” There was an inflection moment.”

In a joint statement released Friday night, Altman and Brockman said they were “shocked and saddened” by the board’s action. And they weren’t the only ones shocked by the news, with tech insiders sharing their reactions on social media on Friday. Angel investor Ron Conway wrote, “What happened today at OpenAI is a board coup the likes of which we haven’t seen since 1985 when the then-Apple board ousted Steve Jobs. It’s shocking; it’s irresponsible.” ; and it doesn’t do it right by Sam and Greg or all the builders of OpenAI.”

OpenAI has an unusual structure where its for-profit arm is owned and controlled by a non-profit 501(c)(3) public charity. Before yesterday, that nonprofit was controlled by a board of directors that included Altman, Brockman, Ilya Sutskever and three others who were not OpenAI employees: Adam D’Angelo, Quora’s CEO; Tasha McCauley, an associate senior management scientist at the RAND Corporation; and Helen Toner, director of strategy and fundamental research grants at Georgetown’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology. Now, only Sutskever, D’Angelo, McCauley and Toner remain.

Enlarge/A block diagram of OpenAI’s unusual structure, provided by OpenAI.

Surprising moves and upsets

According to Brockman and Altman’s joint statement, Altman’s firing came as a complete surprise to the pair, and they laid out an approximate timeline of what happened. On Thursday night, Altman was asked to participate in a remote board meeting on Friday at noon. The next day, Brockman, who was chair of the OpenAI board, was not invited to this board meeting, where Altman was fired.

About 30 minutes later, Brockman was informed by Sutskever that he was being removed from his board role, but he could remain at the company, and Altman was fired (Brockman refused, and later Friday Resigned from his role). According to Brockman, the OpenAI management team was made aware of these moves only shortly after the fact, but former CTO (now interim CEO) Mira Muratti was informed on Thursday night.

Key questions remain about the allegations made against Altman in the OpenAI blog post announcing his departure, where the board said that Altman was “not consistently clear in his communications with the board, thereby failing to fulfill his responsibilities.” The ability to comply was being hindered.” This has not yet been clarified by the company, but insiders say the move was mostly a power play, resulting from a cultural dispute between Altman and Sutskever over Altman’s management style and drive for high-profile promotions. Happened. On September 29, Sutskever tweeted, “Ego is the enemy of development.”

Enlargement / Sam Altman and Ilya Sutskever speak together at Tel Aviv University on June 5, 2023.

This division is creating further unrest within. As noted, three AI researchers loyal to Altman left the company on Friday, resigning in response to the news: Jacob Pachocki, GPT-4 lead and OpenAI’s research director; Alexander Madry, head of the team assessing AI risks, and Szymon Sidor, an open source baseline researcher.

Pushing back the “veil of ignorance”

Rumors have already begun to swirl about potential internal breakthroughs at OpenAI, which has intensified the slow/fast rift within the company, due to Sutskever’s role as co-lead of the “SuperAlignment” team, known as Tasked with figuring out how to control a hypothetical superintelligent AI. , At the APEC CEO summit on Thursday, Altman said, “Four times so far in the history of OpenAI — the most recent time was in the last few weeks — I have had to be in that room when we pulled back the veil of ignorance and discovered The limit is further. And to do so is the professional honor of a lifetime.”

The concern here is not that OpenAI has developed superintelligence, which experts say is unlikely, but rather that the new breakthrough Altman mentioned could increase pressure on the company to safely develop superintelligence. (from its non-profit arm) is struggling within itself to move forward. Make money (from your profitable subsidiary). Altman also recently said that GPT-5, which is considered a powerful successor to the alarm-causing GPT-4, is now in development.

As the news spread, some people on social media predictably shared jokes. “It’s like the Roman Empire for people who do matrix multiplication,” wrote X user Shaurya. And AI futurist Daniel Jeffries said, “The entire AI industry would like to thank the OpenAI board for giving us all the opportunity to move forward.”

But not all reactions were devastating and disappointing. As Friday night wore on, a few people at OpenAI made forward-looking statements. Ivan Morikawa, engineering manager at OpenAI, wrote on in research product engineering and design. There is a clear internal alignment among these leaders that we are here for a bigger mission.”

Expect to hear more about the OpenAI board story as further details emerge.

Source: arstechnica.com