Details of the new Galaxy S24 reveal important decision from Samsung

Samsung is not preparing to change the branding of its Exynos chipsets to something more shiny and exciting. Still, the South Korean company needs to address the performance concerns around Exynos that are prevalent in the Samsung community and beyond.

This week saw talk of Samsung rebranding from “Exynos” to “Dream Chip” following the leadership of a so-called “Dream Team” inside the company that is working on the next generation Exynos silicon.

Speaking exclusively to Android Authority’s Hadley Simmons, a spokesperson for Samsung Semiconductor said, “The rumor of rebranding is not true. For your reference, the brand names mentioned [of Dream] “It’s just the name of an internal project… All rumors regarding rebranding are not true.”

Exynos it is.

Still, Samsung will need to address concerns related to the performance of its Exynos chipsets in the flagship Galaxy S handsets. The upcoming Galaxy S24 and S24+ handsets are expected to launch with Samsung’s Exynos 2400 or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, depending on the region where the handsets are purchased.

Over the years, the extra performance and battery life offered by Snapdragon has led many people to seek out these handsets and ship them around the world for the best performance. Last year, this demand effectively ended as Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 family with Snapdragon as the only option.

This will not be the case with the upcoming Galaxy S24 family. While the top of the range Galaxy S24 Ultra will only be available with a customized “Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Samsung”, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ will fall back to Snapdragon or Exynos depending on the region. Recent benchmarks have not calmed the community.

Samsung’s next “Galaxy Unpacked” launch event is widely expected to take place on January 17, with the handsets going on pre-order and retail sale shortly thereafter; At which point the difference between Exynos and Qualcomm will be confirmed.

