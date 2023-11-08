Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, as part of President Biden’s ongoing efforts to strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between the United States and Africa, Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzmánhead of US Small Business Administration (SBA), met with Prime Minister Robert Mambé in Abidjan. The meeting was part of Administrator Guzmán’s multi-day visit to West Africa, where he met with national leaders and local entrepreneurs in Togo and Côte d’Ivoire to promote entrepreneurship and highlight business opportunities for small businesses.

During their meeting, Administrator Guzmán and Prime Minister Robert Mambé discussed the United States’ commitment to Africa, export opportunities between the two countries, the SBA’s friendship with Côte d’Ivoire, and how the SBA supports small businesses within the African diaspora. Yes, discussed it.

Administrator Guzmán was also the guest of honor at a small group dinner with local entrepreneurs and U.S. Embassy staff, where she heard their insights about the state of small business, women’s entrepreneurship, and investment opportunities and challenges in Côte d’Ivoire. Administrator Guzmán participated in a roundtable with representatives of multilateral development banks to discuss an analysis of the local economy as well as their assistance programs with a particular focus on private sector development, entrepreneurship and digital transformation. He also discussed how the SBA is increasing access to capital and expanding its network of resources, resource partners, and opportunities for small business growth in the United States.

Administrator Guzman also was involved in efforts to support local women entrepreneurs, including a visit and visit to the DigiFems site, where she learned about initiatives to empower women business owners in Abidjan. Later in the day, she attended a reception for female entrepreneurs dedicated to celebrating women and youth, digital transformation and commercial relationships. In the evening, Administrator Guzmán participated in a meet-and-greet with six local business owners, where he learned about their experiences in Côte d’Ivoire and USG programs, as well as their ongoing challenges and successes in Abidjan.

Administrator Guzman is the first SBA Administrator to visit West Africa. This historic visit demonstrates how this Administration’s whole-of-government approach is delivering on the key commitments President Biden announced at the US-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022.

Image description: SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman (R) meets with local entrepreneurs in Abidjan.

Image description: SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman (center L) and Ambassador Jessica Ba (center R) meet with local entrepreneurs in Abidjan.

Image description: SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman (center L) shakes hands with Prime Minister Robert Mambé (center R) and Ambassador Jessica Ba (left) and Agriculture Minister Kouben Kouassi Adjoumani (right) in Abidjan.

Image description: SBA Administrator Isabel Casillas Guzman (C) wears traditional dress next to Ambassador Jessica Ba (left) and Agriculture Minister Kouben Kouassi Adjoumani (right) in Abidjan.

