Details of local development projects given to state MPs

WHEELING — Local officials told West Virginia lawmakers Monday that Weirton is “on fire economically,” with nearby Brooke and Ohio counties also experiencing growth and dust.

Weirton City Manager Michael Adams, Brooke County Commissioner AJ Thomas and Josh Jefferson, president and CEO of the Regional Economic Development (RED) organization, spoke before the West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Finance on Monday at Wilson Lodge in Oglebay Park.

The Legislature is holding its interim session in Wheeling, which ends Tuesday.

Adams acknowledged that Farm Energy’s arrival in Hancock County is central to economic development in his area. The maker of large iron-air batteries to power power plants has invested $760 million in the project, with the state contributing an additional $215 million and the federal government contributing $75 million.

When in full operation, Farm Energy is expected to employ approximately 750 people.

Adams, citing West Virginia University data, suggested that the state’s investment in the project would be “paid off in six years” through tax revenue streams.

He added, “To quote my kids, Verton is on fire financially.” “This will be the tide that lifts us all.”

Adams talked about the development on Three Springs Drive, which he said has been economically quiet for the past two decades.

“Within the last three or four years, there has been a natural change in that area,” he said.

According to Adams, Walmart Supercenter, Chipotle, ALDI, Big Lots, Dunkin’ Donuts and Primanti Brothers restaurants are among the approximately 45 new businesses that now call Three Springs Drive home.

“When you get regional and national chains coming to town, something good is happening,” he explained. “They all rely on each other’s demographics.”

Thomas told lawmakers that public investment in neighboring Brooke County has increased over the past decade.

Among the large recipients of Brooke County funding are Brooke Glass in Wellsburg, which has $687,000 in public funds; Eagle Manufacturing, $535,000; and Diversified Energy in Follansbee, $30 million.

Thomas said the return on the government investment would likely be “a few years out,” but it was a good use of the oil and gas revenue dollars coming to the county.

Jefferson spoke about Downtown Wheeling’s $32 million downtown streetscape project, WVU Medicine’s commitment to build a cancer center on the old Ohio Valley Medical Center campus, and West Liberty University’s partnership with Marshall University to establish an aviation school at WLU. I spoke.

Jefferson said RED may focus on regional development, but the organization is happy when any development group in the state is successful.

“Whenever there is success in the state, we all should celebrate,” he told MPs.

