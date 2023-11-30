Details about DXS Secures Innovate UK grants

DXS International PLC

DXS advances Innovate UK grant

Its precision medicine AI solution

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company”), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, announces its success in jointly securing grant funding of £409,000 with Innovate UK’s Health Innovation East Happy to do. – UK National Innovation Agency – for further research and development of its Artificial Intelligence medicine optimization prescribing solution, ExpertCare.

The Innovate UK grant will enable DXS to accelerate its efforts to advance ExpertCare, a product that promises to revolutionize medication optimisation. The funds invested in intensive research, prototyping and testing will pave the way for ExpertCare’s ongoing development and market entry.

The Innovate UK, DXS and Health Innovation East research and development project (funded for 18-months) will consist of two primary elements:

A comprehensive cost-to-benefit analysis in the form of a real-world assessment led by Health Innovation East Evaluating the utility of ExpertCare in the clinical environment. The evaluation will include analysis of user experience and patient/public engagement.

The second element of the project is the development and prototyping of two additional cardiovascular chronic condition AI algorithms with common relevant co-morbidities, namely diabetes and hypercholesterolemia.

The Innovate UK grant follows the 2022 National Institute of Health and Care Research (“NIHR”) grant award for the initial Phase 1 ExpertCare real-world evidence assessment, the results of which are due to be published soon.

David Immelman, CEO of DXS, commented: “The Innovate UK grant award is an important step forward dxs, They not only confirm the health industry’s recognition of ExpertCare’s innovation, but also the need for digital health solutions that address the real problems facing the UK National Health Service (“NHS”).

We are delighted to work with Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency, which funds business and research collaborations to accelerate innovation and boost business investment in research and development. The organization is renowned for its mission to foster innovation and growth in the UK’s most promising sectors. Visit www.ukri.org/councils/innovate-uk/ for more information.

DXS is also happy to work with Health Innovation EastOne of 15 UK Academic Health Science Networks (“AHSN”), which links the NHS and academic organisations, local authorities, charities and industry and provides a range of practical support to facilitate change in the health and social care economies , in which clear attention is given. Improve outcomes for patients.

AHSN is uniquely placed to identify and disseminate health innovation at speed and scale; To inspire the adoption and spread of innovative ideas and technologies among the larger population. Visit www.healthinnovationeast.co.uk/ for more information.

The Directors of DXS International PLC accept responsibility for this announcement

Notes to editors:

DXS presents the latest treatment guidelines and recommendations from the International Clinical Commissioning Group and other trusted NHS sources to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during patient consultations. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates into improved health care outcomes delivered more cost-effectively, which should contribute significantly to the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.

